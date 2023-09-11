Yankees Rally Past Brewers After Being Held Hitless for 10-Plus Innings

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

For several hours, it was a bleak afternoon at the office for New York Yankees' hitters.

Going up against the Milwaukee Brewers and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, the Yankees were no-hit through the first 10 innings of the afternoon and it didn't look like they'd get anything going anytime soon.

Luckily for New York, Gerrit Cole held up his end of the bargain and held the Brewers scoreless as well and gave his offense every opportunity to try and catch a rhythm.

And in the 11th inning things finally clicked. Oswaldo Cabrera broke up the no-hitter with a game-tying RBI double down the right-field line off Joel Payamps.

Milwaukee would score two more runs in the following frame but Giancarlo Stanton knotted things back up with a two-run homer.

Kyle Higashioka completed the come-from-behind victory with a walk-off double in the 13th inning to wrap up one of the wildest games in what has been a disappointing season in the Bronx, handing the Yankees a 4-3 win.

The longest-tenured player on the Yankees' roster, Sunday was the first time that Higashioka had a walk-off hit in his career.

"To me personally it means the world," Higashioka said.