    Patriots Fans See Improvement from Mac Jones, Offense Despite Loss to Hurts, Eagles

    Doric SamSeptember 11, 2023

    New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    The New England Patriots may have lost their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but there was at least one silver lining.

    Third-year quarterback Mac Jones showed signs of brilliance in the 25-20 loss, finishing with 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He carried the New England offense on his back, completing 35 of his 54 passes while the team generated just 76 rushing yards on 22 total attempts.

    Jones had a tough sophomore campaign in 2022, so seeing him perform well was certainly a welcomed sight for Patriots fans. The 25-year-old had New England in position to go for a game-winning drive, but the team wasn't able to convert when it counted.

    For Jones, it was the fifth time in his career that he threw for over 300 yards and the fourth time that he threw three touchdowns. One of the best games of his career came in front of Patriots legend Tom Brady, who was honored by the team during a halftime ceremony.

    Fans online were pleased with what they saw from Jones despite the loss:

    Andrew Erickson™ @AndrewErickson_

    Eagles got carved up for 300 yds and 3 TDs by Mac Jones.<br><br>Patriots offense leaps beyond last year already.<br><br>Eagles d in for a rude awakening with a tougher schedule than last year

    Tyler Loechner @LoechnerNFL

    Patriots might be better than we expected this year<br><br>Mac Jones DEALING under BOB

    PRINCE ANGELUS @PRINCE_ANGELUS_

    Mac Jones outplayed Jalen Hurts

    SK⚡️ @raptalksk

    im not even mad at this loss. mac jones played great. see what happens when we get a competent OC?

    Skubie Mageza @SkubieMageza

    Mac Jones played one of the best games of his career. The Patriots went without throwing the ball much last year and on the opening game of the season he throws it 52 times (career high). <br><br>Bill Obrien called a hell of a game.

    Taylor Kyles @tkyles39

    Mac Jones threw some absolute heaters in gotta-have-it moments this quarter

    🥀 @drunkspecialist

    Can't believe I'm on twitter defending Mac jones I need to get a hold of myself

    Greg @GregHTrevino

    How do you watch this game and think Mac Jones is the problem?! Dude balled out and made plays when it counted! <a href="https://t.co/ECwnJFuDQu">https://t.co/ECwnJFuDQu</a>

    Dan Kelley @DanKelley66

    Mac Jones completed over 64% of his passes today, while passing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns. The last time a Patriots quarterback did that was Tom Brady, in Week 5 of the 2019 season vs Washington. <a href="https://t.co/8x3px4T0zP">pic.twitter.com/8x3px4T0zP</a>

    Fremen Jake @Handsome_Jake_

    Perfect Mac Jones game. Fuel for the haters and believers and the be patienters

    Keagan Stiefel @KeaganStiefel

    It wasn't always pretty, but Mac Jones had a solid day. At the very least, it's enough for the Patriots to build on.<br><br>The third-year QB throws for 316 yards (third most in career) and three touchdowns (tied most) on 54 attempts (most).

    Let Ray Cook @CantStopDaRayne

    Mac Jones was better than Jalen Hurts.

    The Patriots have many positives they can take away from Sunday's game. They held Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to 170 passing yards and a touchdown. If the run game catches up to Jones and the passing attack, New England will have a good chance of achieving success this season.

    Jones and the Patriots will look to bounce back when they face the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football next week.