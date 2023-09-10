X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Hailed by Fans for Clinching 2023 MLB Playoff Berth

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 8: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on September 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
    Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves are officially playoff bound.

    With a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Braves became the first team in MLB to clinch a spot in the postseason.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    The Atlanta Braves become the first team in MLB to clinch a playoff spot! 🎟️👏 <a href="https://t.co/tk8Uk6pNSk">pic.twitter.com/tk8Uk6pNSk</a>

    Yahoo Sports MLB @MLByahoosports

    The Braves are the first team to clinch their ticket to the MLB postseason 🔥<br><br>Atlanta is an MLB-best 93-49. <a href="https://t.co/DkuQgUeShc">pic.twitter.com/DkuQgUeShc</a>

    Sports by KTwiz All Day @KT23Sports

    The Atlanta Braves have CLINCHED a spot in the playoffs!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://t.co/N7rZDbT2ZS">pic.twitter.com/N7rZDbT2ZS</a>

    The Pirates went up 2-0 in the sixth before the Braves scored five unanswered over the next two innings. Ronald Acuña Jr. was a major catalyst for this, notching a clutch two-run single that would score the eventual winning run in the seventh inning.

    He was overall 1-3 on the day with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. He is hitting .336 with 35 home runs and 91 RBIs and also leads the league in hits (192), stolen bases (64) and on-base percentage (.417).

    Acuña is a serious contender for the NL MVP award, with the only true contender besides him being Mookie Betts of the Dodgers.

    Fans on social media hailed Acuña for his dominating performance and pleaded for him to be the MVP.

    Dumb Baseball WTF @thebaseballwtf

    The Atlanta Braves' powerful 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates was nothing short of incredible! Ronald Acuna Jr.

    Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Hailed by Fans for Clinching 2023 MLB Playoff Berth
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    David O'Brien @DOBrienATL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a>' Ronald Acuña Jr. has hit .386 (22-for-57) in the past 13 games w/ 7 homers, 19 RBIs, 14 runs, 5 stolen bases and only 3 strikeouts, while OPS'ing nearly 1.300 in that stretch to raise his season OPS to 1.001. His .336 average is tied w/ Freddie Freeman for 2nd in MLB.

    Johnny @jrptigers

    Ronald Acuña Jr. is pretty damn good at baseball.

    Miss Ñaz @IrishHoneyDip

    Ronald Acuña Jr. is the most exciting player in baseball. He's also the MVP. Go argue with a wall.

    Eddie Fonseca @eddiejf10

    <a href="https://t.co/guXHzuRiO6">pic.twitter.com/guXHzuRiO6</a>

    Walker 🪓🐶 @Braves2Dawgs

    CROWN HIM

    However, the main focus was on praising the team for the accomplishment, with many hoping that the playoff berth is just a sign of more things to come.

    Kelly Price @thekellyprice

    Falcons win.<br><br>Braves win.<br><br>Happy Sunday, Atlanta. <a href="https://t.co/3xogG6ll01">pic.twitter.com/3xogG6ll01</a>

    t' @FleetWoodCoupe

    Falcons win and Braves clinch playoffs, great Sunday Atlanta 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

    defund pumpkin spice. @himynameis_shay

    Braves win and clinch a postseason berth and Falcons win, God may love the city of Atlanta after all.

    TheRealRegFields @mfeldman9

    Congratulations to the Atlanta Braves on being the first team to clinch a postseason berth although this team has much more lofty goals!!

    James Donald Adair Jr @retrorealm9528

    SO PROUD OF THESE GUYS,GREATEST BASEBALL TEAM EVER GO BRAVES ‼️‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/msWxdM63YO">https://t.co/msWxdM63YO</a>

    Austin @AustinPlanet

    Only Atlanta team I can count on. Love you guys. Also please bullpen.

    Anna Huffstutler @A_Huffstutler

    It's all about taking that first step. 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> <a href="https://t.co/GkvNtTKU9Q">https://t.co/GkvNtTKU9Q</a>

    Becca @beccasbraves

    Yeehaw <br><br>Many more steps to go but this is nice to have out of the way <a href="https://t.co/vpjnlpjHSk">https://t.co/vpjnlpjHSk</a>

    The Braves will now shift their focus towards clinching the NL East Division title and that should come sooner rather than later.

    Atlanta is currently 15 games ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies and the magic number to clinch the division is six. After that, the focus will then turn to winning the team's second World Series in three seasons.