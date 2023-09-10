Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Hailed by Fans for Clinching 2023 MLB Playoff Berth

Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are officially playoff bound.

With a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Braves became the first team in MLB to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Pirates went up 2-0 in the sixth before the Braves scored five unanswered over the next two innings. Ronald Acuña Jr. was a major catalyst for this, notching a clutch two-run single that would score the eventual winning run in the seventh inning.

He was overall 1-3 on the day with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. He is hitting .336 with 35 home runs and 91 RBIs and also leads the league in hits (192), stolen bases (64) and on-base percentage (.417).

Acuña is a serious contender for the NL MVP award, with the only true contender besides him being Mookie Betts of the Dodgers.

Fans on social media hailed Acuña for his dominating performance and pleaded for him to be the MVP.

However, the main focus was on praising the team for the accomplishment, with many hoping that the playoff berth is just a sign of more things to come.

The Braves will now shift their focus towards clinching the NL East Division title and that should come sooner rather than later.

Atlanta is currently 15 games ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies and the magic number to clinch the division is six. After that, the focus will then turn to winning the team's second World Series in three seasons.