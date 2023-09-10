Vernon Davis Open to NFL Return at Age 39; 49ers' Star TE Won Super Bowl with Broncos

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Vernon Davis is 39 years old and hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season.

But he is apparently open to a comeback.

"I want to test my ability against these young guys," he said during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"If it's all connected from a winning standpoint, as well as financially, yeah," he said. "Come on, I'll come off the bench."

There was a time when Davis was one of the best tight ends in the league.

The San Francisco 49ers selected him out of Maryland with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2006 NFL draft, and he played for the team until it traded him to the Denver Broncos during the 2015 campaign.

Davis starred for the 49ers as a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches in 2009. He also posted 13 touchdown catches during the 2013 campaign.

While he wasn't much of a factor statistically for the Broncos in 2015 following the trade, the team did win the Super Bowl. He then went to Washington, where he played the final four years of his career.

Davis posted 10 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in his final season in 2019.