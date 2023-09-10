NFL

    NFL Week 1 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: The NFL logo is pictured on a Wilson brand football during the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      It's finally arrived.

      All the preseason hype. All the digging into fantasy football advice articles. All the offseason Super Bowl dreams for 32 fanbases.

      It's all led to the first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season.

      And with that first Sunday comes no shortage of highlight plays that swing the outcomes and make the difference between the optimism of a 1-0 start and the concern of an 0-1 start.

      Check back here throughout all the Sunday action to see a look at the top highlight plays across the NFL.

    Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts at the conclusion of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
      Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Bryce Young threw the first interception of his career to Jessie Bates III:

      Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

      First <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> INT for Bryce Young 😅<a href="https://t.co/uaQNSnQ1lp">pic.twitter.com/uaQNSnQ1lp</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Bijan Robinson didn't waste much time scoring the first touchdown of his career:

      Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons

      Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a>!<br><br>📺: FOX | NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/yHKxx8fed4">pic.twitter.com/yHKxx8fed4</a>

    Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
      Dylan Buell/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Cincinnati Bengals defense ended a scoring chance for the Cleveland Browns by forcing a fumble:

      Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

      MONEY ON DA FLOOR! <a href="https://twitter.com/ChidobeAwuzie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChidobeAwuzie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINatCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINatCLE</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a>, CBS <a href="https://t.co/QrosTU7BDe">pic.twitter.com/QrosTU7BDe</a>

    NFL Week 1 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at TIAA Bank Field on August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
      Rich Storry/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown in his first game since the 2021 season:

      NFL @NFL

      Heck of an effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/Trevorlawrencee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Trevorlawrencee</a> who finds <a href="https://twitter.com/CalvinRidley1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalvinRidley1</a> for the TD! <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> are on the board!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsIND</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/B0ZlHvFl6K">pic.twitter.com/B0ZlHvFl6K</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Anthony Richardson found the end zone for the first time in his career on the ground:

      NFL @NFL

      ANTHONY RICHARDSON TAKES IT HIMSELF.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsIND</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/2awLV5mL5o">pic.twitter.com/2awLV5mL5o</a>

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

      EAGAN, MN - AUGUST 12: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs with the ball during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on August 12, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense pressured Kirk Cousins into a fumble recovery:

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

      WE'LL TAKE THAT 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsMIN</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/BUXx9wpPC8">pic.twitter.com/BUXx9wpPC8</a>

    Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 12: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
      Quinn Harris/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Tennessee Titans special teams started off the season on the right foot by forcing a fumble on the game's opening kickoff:

      Tennessee Titans @Titans

      WHAT A WAY TO START THE SEASON <a href="https://twitter.com/amanihooker37?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amanihooker37</a> 🤯<br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsNO</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/STAgPFuoFX">pic.twitter.com/STAgPFuoFX</a>

    San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

      SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 31: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 31, 2023, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Brock Purdy started the scoring with a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk:

      NFL @NFL

      Purdy to Aiyuk! First TD on this Sunday<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPIT</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/0JVXDA4VQ5">pic.twitter.com/0JVXDA4VQ5</a>

      2nd Quarter

      Aiyuk found the end zone yet again:

      San Francisco 49ers @49ers

      BA IS A BAD MAN 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPIT</a> on FOX<br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ">https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/EIVzOExcls">pic.twitter.com/EIVzOExcls</a>

    Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

      LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders takes the field before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Washington Commanders' first touchdown of the year was a pass from Sam Howell to Brian Robinson Jr.

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> secures the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> first TD in 2023 (in only his 2nd NFL game ever) 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZvsWAS</a> on FOX⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/jJoMIU6YVA">pic.twitter.com/jJoMIU6YVA</a>

    Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      J.K. Dobbins took to the air to score the Baltimore Ravens' first touchdown of the season:

      NFL @NFL

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/Jkdobbins22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jkdobbins22</a> flies into the end zone for a <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> TD! 🐦<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsBAL</a> on CBS⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/emapREei3O">pic.twitter.com/emapREei3O</a>

    Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 26: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball in the first of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
      Quinn Harris/Getty Images

      The post-Aaron Rodgers era begins for the Green Bay Packers with a rivalry clash against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

      DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos throws as players warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
      Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

      Head coach Sean Payton's first game with the Denver Broncos is a home matchup with the rival Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 24: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on during the Preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 24, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Philadelphia Eagles start their attempt to return to the Super Bowl with a road game against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

      COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 6: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers duding training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on August 6, 2023 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
      Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks talks on the field after a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
      Tom Hauck/Getty Images

      The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

      ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
      Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

      Sunday's action concludes with an NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET.

