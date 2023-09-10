NFL Week 1 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 1 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsSeptember 10, 2023
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
1st Quarter
Bryce Young threw the first interception of his career to Jessie Bates III:
2nd Quarter
Bijan Robinson didn't waste much time scoring the first touchdown of his career:
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
1st Quarter
The Cincinnati Bengals defense ended a scoring chance for the Cleveland Browns by forcing a fumble:
Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals
MONEY ON DA FLOOR! <a href="https://twitter.com/ChidobeAwuzie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChidobeAwuzie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINatCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINatCLE</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a>, CBS <a href="https://t.co/QrosTU7BDe">pic.twitter.com/QrosTU7BDe</a>
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
1st Quarter
Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown in his first game since the 2021 season:
NFL @NFL
Heck of an effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/Trevorlawrencee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Trevorlawrencee</a> who finds <a href="https://twitter.com/CalvinRidley1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalvinRidley1</a> for the TD! <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> are on the board!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsIND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsIND</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/B0ZlHvFl6K">pic.twitter.com/B0ZlHvFl6K</a>
2nd Quarter
Anthony Richardson found the end zone for the first time in his career on the ground:
NFL @NFL
ANTHONY RICHARDSON TAKES IT HIMSELF.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsIND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsIND</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/2awLV5mL5o">pic.twitter.com/2awLV5mL5o</a>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
1st Quarter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense pressured Kirk Cousins into a fumble recovery:
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
1st Quarter
The Tennessee Titans special teams started off the season on the right foot by forcing a fumble on the game's opening kickoff:
Tennessee Titans @Titans
WHAT A WAY TO START THE SEASON <a href="https://twitter.com/amanihooker37?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amanihooker37</a> 🤯<br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsNO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsNO</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/STAgPFuoFX">pic.twitter.com/STAgPFuoFX</a>
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
1st Quarter
Brock Purdy started the scoring with a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk:
NFL @NFL
Purdy to Aiyuk! First TD on this Sunday<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPIT</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/0JVXDA4VQ5">pic.twitter.com/0JVXDA4VQ5</a>
2nd Quarter
Aiyuk found the end zone yet again:
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
1st Quarter
The Washington Commanders' first touchdown of the year was a pass from Sam Howell to Brian Robinson Jr.
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Sam7Howell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam7Howell</a> secures the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> first TD in 2023 (in only his 2nd NFL game ever) 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZvsWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZvsWAS</a> on FOX⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/jJoMIU6YVA">pic.twitter.com/jJoMIU6YVA</a>
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
1st Quarter
J.K. Dobbins took to the air to score the Baltimore Ravens' first touchdown of the season:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Jkdobbins22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jkdobbins22</a> flies into the end zone for a <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> TD! 🐦<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsBAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsBAL</a> on CBS⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn">https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn</a> <a href="https://t.co/emapREei3O">pic.twitter.com/emapREei3O</a>
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
The post-Aaron Rodgers era begins for the Green Bay Packers with a rivalry clash against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Head coach Sean Payton's first game with the Denver Broncos is a home matchup with the rival Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
The Philadelphia Eagles start their attempt to return to the Super Bowl with a road game against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sunday's action concludes with an NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET.