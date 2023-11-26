Luka Dončić Doesn't Think Hand Is Broken After Injury Hitting James Harden's Knee

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić believes he may have avoided a serious injury when he hit his left hand off the knee of James Harden in Saturday's 107-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I don't think it's broken," he told reporters. "We will see further tomorrow in Dallas."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the initial belief is that Dončić's hand is "good."

Dončić has been mostly healthy during his six-year NBA career, appearing in at least 61 games each season.

However, he told reporters at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in September that he had been dealing with a leg injury since March. While he continued to play through the pain, he said the ailment is "not okay."

"I do not know what to say," Dončić said. "It's not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA."

He added: "I play no matter what, even in the Olympic qualifiers, if only I'm healthy."

Dončić then entered the preseason on limited minutes due to a calf injury.

Dončić put together a career year in 2022-23 averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals last season for a Mavericks team that finished the regular season 38-44 and missed the playoffs.

Through 16 games this season, he's averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He's also shooting a career-best 39.4 percent from three-point range.