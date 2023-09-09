Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Slams Nebraska's Matt Rhule; Win Was 'Extremely Personal'

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders led Colorado to a dominant 36-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday thanks to 393 passing yards and three touchdowns (one rushing).

After the game, he told reporters that this game was personal due to previous comments made by Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and pregame actions of the Cornhuskers.

"It was extremely personal. We got out there and warm up and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff," Sanders said, per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports.

"A couple players do it, it's fine—enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I'm not going for that at all—so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That's what I was saying pregame and I knew it was extreme disrespect."

"He said a lot of things about my pops, the program, but now that he wants to act nice, I don't respect that because you're hating on another man. You shouldn't do that," Sanders continued. "All respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their DC, but the respect level wasn't there."

Two moments are referenced here.

First, Rhule made this remark in April (h/t Shapiro): "I hear other schools saying they can't wait for today (Saturday)—the transfer portal—I can't wait to coach my guys."

As Shapiro wrote, "The comment didn't specifically call out CU but was about them and everyone knew it."

Sanders has made liberal use of the transfer portal since arriving in Colorado, and the Buffaloes have 86 new players under his watch. Two of them are Sanders and two-way athlete Travis Hunter, who followed the head coach to Colorado from Jackson State.

Second, Rhule had a midfield meeting with his team on the Buffaloes' logo prior to Saturday's game, and Sanders didn't take kindly to it. Nick Rothschild of KMGH Denver 7 provided video.

Sanders apparently used this all as fuel for his tremendous outing. He also built off last Saturday's 510-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 45-42 win over TCU to continue his torrid pace.

Now Sanders and the Buffaloes will move ahead to next Saturday when they welcome Colorado State into Boulder in search of a 3-0 start.