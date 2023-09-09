Deion Sanders, Colorado Hosting College GameDay for 1st Time Since 1996 for CSU Game

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid their 2-0 start, the University of Colorado will play host to ESPN College GameDay next Saturday in Boulder.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that it will be the first time Colorado has hosted College GameDay since 1996:

With new head coach Deion Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes are the talk of college football with a 2-0 record by virtue of wins over TCU and Nebraska.

College GameDay won't be the only major show in Boulder next weekend, as Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will also be on site:

Big Noon Kickoff was present for Saturday's game between Colorado and Nebraska, and while next week's show was originally supposed to be set in Champaign, Illinois, for Illinois vs. Penn State, a return to Boulder is on tap instead with legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski serving as a special guest.

The Buffaloes went just 1-11 last season and haven't posted a winning record in a full season since 2016, but Coach Prime has seemingly changed the culture quickly since arriving from Jackson State.

Last week, Colorado went on the road to face a TCU team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season.

While the Horned Frogs lost several key players to the NFL, they entered the season ranked No. 17 in the nation. That didn't deter the Buffs, as they pulled off the 45-42 upset, scoring one of their biggest wins in years.

The pressure was on to deliver a strong follow-up this week, and Colorado did precisely that with a 36-14 home win over Nebraska at Folsom Field.

Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, has arguably been Colorado's best performer thus far, as the quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 903 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two games.

Two-way star Travis Hunter has been spectacular as well, catching 14 passes for 192 yards as a receiver and recording one interception as a cornerback.

Next Saturday, Colorado will look to move to 3-0 when it hosts Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game.