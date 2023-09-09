Patriots' Jack Jones Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury, Will Miss at Least 4 Games

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The New England Patriots secondary will be without one of its best depth players for at least the next four weeks.

Cornerback Jack Jones has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment, per NFL.com. The Patriots had already ruled him out for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Jones injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice and hasn't practiced since.

The 25-year-old had gun charges against him dropped on Tuesday after agreeing to a deal with prosecutors to serve one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service. Jones was arrested on June 16 at Boston's Logan International Airport after authorities said they found two guns and ammunition inside his luggage.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Arizona State. In 13 games last season, he posted two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 30 tackles and three tackles for loss.

While Jones is a pretty big loss for New England, the team still has Jonathan Jones, rookie Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade available at cornerback. Jalen Mills could also see time at the position, though he has spent training camp and the preseason at safety.

After being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, Gonzalez will be a player to keep an eye on in the secondary this season.