NFL Rumors: Rams' Cooper Kupp to Be Placed on IR With Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The situation around Cooper Kupp's hamstring has escalated dramatically since he first suffered the injury on Aug. 1.

After experiencing a setback last week and already being ruled out for Week 1, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Los Angeles Rams will place their star wide receiver on injured reserve.

The move will keep Kupp out of action for at least the first four games of the season.

Head coach Sean McVay announced on Aug. 31 that Kupp was considered day-to-day after suffering a setback.

"I think we just take it a day at a time right now," McVay said. "We want to be able to get him back right. We're obviously a much better team when he's available."

Kupp traveled to Minnesota earlier this week to see a specialist with the hope of getting to the root cause of his hamstring issues, according to McVay.

Kupp was ruled out for Week 1 on Wednesday when McVay explained they are still trying to figure out what the problem is:

"It wasn't the normal thing. There's just a lot of gray behind this. I'm not a doctor, so I can't really answer anything more about that. I just know it doesn't follow the standard protocol for when you're reaggravating a soft-tissue injury. (We are) trying to continue to get a grasp on exactly what it is so he can get back to feeling like the Cooper that we know and love. Hopefully, we'll do that."

Being placed on injured reserve ensures that Kupp's streak of missed games will be extended to at least 12. A high-ankle sprain ended his 2022 season after Week 9.

Expectations are muted for the Rams going into this season. The roster has undergone significant changes this offseason as they start to build for the future, with Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald being the top remaining starters from the Super Bowl team two years ago.

Kupp would have been included on that list, but it's unclear when he will be able to play again. The 30-year-old won the receiving triple crown in 2021 with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In just nine games last season, Kupp racked up 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 catches.

The Rams will open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The earliest Kupp will be eligible to play is their Oct. 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.