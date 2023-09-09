Shannon Sharpe: Deion Sanders, Colorado 'Couple of Years Away' from Title Contention

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Denver Broncos legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is excited about the rise of the University of Colorado's football program, but believes it will take time for the Buffaloes to become national championship contenders.

TMZ Sports asked Sharpe this week about what new head coach Deion Sanders has already managed to accomplish in Boulder, and Sharpe responded: "I'm excited for him, I'm excited for the program. Obviously, everybody knows I spent 12 years in Colorado, so I'm excited for Time and what he's bringing to the table."

Sharpe was then asked about Colorado possibly reaching the College Football Playoff and vying for a national title, but he pumped the brakes a bit on that type of talk, saying: "I think they're a couple of years away from that, but I'm excited for what they're doing right now."

Twelve of Sharpe's 14 NFL seasons were spent in Denver with the Broncos, making him a football icon in the state of Colorado.

Deion is a Pro Football Hall of Famer in his own right, and while he never played for the Broncos, he could put himself in that same company with Sharpe if he is able to lead the Buffaloes back to prominence.

Colorado won only one game last season, but in the first game under Coach Prime, the Buffaloes scored one of their biggest victories in years last week.

On the road against a TCU team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, Colorado won 45-42.

Sanders completely reshaped the roster with his own recruits, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who came with him from Jackson State.

Shedeur, who is Deion's son, started at quarterback and went 38-of-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns, while Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver like Deion once did, finishing with 11 catches for 119 yards, plus an interception.

Scoring one big upset and sustaining it over a full season are two different things, but there is little doubt that the Buffaloes are in much better hands under Sanders than they were previously.