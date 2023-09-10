5 Bold Trade Predictions Ahead of the 2023-24 NHL SeasonSeptember 10, 2023
5 Bold Trade Predictions Ahead of the 2023-24 NHL Season
The 2023-24 NHL trade market officially opened July 1. Since then, 11 trades have taken place and have involved such stars as Erik Karlsson, Alex DeBrincat and Anthony Duclair.
It's anyone's guess which notable players could be on the move during the coming regular season. Nevertheless, there's enough time before the puck drops on Oct. 10 to give it our best shot.
With a high number of clubs carrying limited salary-cap space, there will likely be more trade activity during the second half of the season. Deals involving noteworthy talent such as Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson might not occur until close to the anticipated March 8 trade deadline.
By that point, teams in playoff contention will go shopping for roster depth while non-contenders will attempt to shed players they can't or won't re-sign. Clubs that manage to accrue cap space during the season will have the flexibility to add to their rosters.
Here are our bold predictions for five trades involving NHL stars for the coming season. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this topic (and your own predictions) in our app comments.
Carter Hart to the Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers enter this season as rebuilding clubs. Under general manager Kent Hughes, the Canadiens have been restocking with youth since 2021-22. The Flyers began overhauling their roster following their hiring of GM Daniel Brière in March.
With Carey Price on permanent long-term injury reserve, the Canadiens are in need of a reliable young starting goaltender. Hughes could cast an eye upon Carter Hart, who played well over the past two seasons while backstopping the struggling Flyers.
Hart, 25, is in the final season of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $3.9 million. He's slated to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer. Brière's willingness to at least listen to trade offers landed his starter at No. 4 on our June NHL Trade Block Big Board, though that speculation has died down since then.
Still, Brière could be setting the stage for a potential trade of Hart at some point. The Flyers acquired goalie Cal Petersen from the Kings in June and have Felix Sandström and Samuel Ersson under contract for this season.
The Canadiens also have a bit of a logjam in goal with Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen and Casey DeSmith under contract for this season. However, they could try to move one or two of them in separate deals if there's an opportunity to land someone like Hart. They possess plenty of draft picks and prospects that could be of interest to the Flyers' rebuilding plans.
Hughes could offer Philadelphia Allen or DeSmith, who are both in the final year of their contracts. Brière would then have the option to keep that goalie or flip them to another club. The Canadiens GM could include one of his two 2025 second-round picks or a promising prospect.
Noah Hanifin to the Buffalo Sabres
A fixture in our Trade Block Big Boards since July, Noah Hanifin is in the final season of his contract with the Calgary Flames. Having reportedly informed management that he's not interested in an extension, the 26-year-old defenseman is expected to be traded at some point this season.
The Flames could shop Hanifin leading up to the trade deadline. If they do, the Buffalo Sabres are likely to come calling. While the Sabres lack experienced goaltending, they could attempt to shore up their defensive depth in front of promising young netminders Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
Led by rising blue-line stars Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, the Sabres defense corps was also augmented this summer by the additions of veterans Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton. However, they could use another seasoned, skilled mobile defenseman among their top two pairings. The 6'3", 207-pound Hanifin could help them address that need.
Dahlin and Power are listed as left-side defensemen on the Sabres' depth chart, but both also play on the right side. They could shift one of them to make room for Hanifin.
Critics will point out that Dahlin and Power are also left-hand shots like Hanifin. Nevertheless, what he brings in overall skills could be more important for a club that last qualified for the playoffs in 2011.
Hanifin carries a cap hit this season of $4.9 million and has an eight-team no-trade list. With the Sabres being a promising team on the rise, he could be agreeable to playing out the season in Buffalo and seeing if the team would fit into his long-term plans.
The Sabres have a projected $8.8 million in cap space to start the season, more than enough to take on Hanifin's contract. They also have plenty of promising young players who might interest the Flames. Perhaps an offer of defenseman Henri Jokiharju, prospect center Isak Rosen and a second-round pick might get the job done.
John Gibson to the Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen made a couple of bold moves in June to bolster his blue line, acquiring Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers and Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils. He also hired veteran NHL coach Mike Babcock as the Jackets' new bench boss.
Kekäläinen's moves could help the Blue Jackets climb from the bottom of the league standings into the playoff chase this season. However, that will depend on goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov. If they struggle again this year, the Jackets GM could go shopping for help before his postseason plans get derailed.
Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson has been a frequent subject of trade speculation, sitting fourth on our July Trade Block Big Board. While the conjecture over the 30-year-old goalie's future in Anaheim has died down of late, he could resurface in the rumor mill again.
There could be a fit here for the Blue Jackets. They have $4.7 million in cap space, meaning they'll have to send some salary to the Ducks or have them retain part of Gibson's $6.4 million annual cap hit through 2026-27. If Kekäläinen waits until the trade deadline, he'll have plenty of cap room with $21.9 million in projected cap space.
Since hiring Pat Verbeek as general manager in February 2022, the Ducks have been rebuilding. Perhaps he'd be willing to swap Gibson for the 29-year-old Merzlikins in the hope that a change of scenery might help him regain his form. He's signed for the same period as Gibson but with a more affordable $5.4 million cap hit.
Both goaltenders carry 10-team no-trade clauses. Perhaps both would be willing to move on if they feel things aren't working out with their current clubs.
Mark Scheifele to the Detroit Red Wings
Since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager in 2019, the Detroit Red Wings have been rebuilding their roster. After Detroit missed the playoffs for the past seven seasons, he could be in the market for an impact player to help his club become a postseason contender.
That player could be Mark Scheifele. The 30-year-old center tallied a career-best 42 goals last season with the Winnipeg Jets. However, it's uncertain if he'll sign a contract extension before his eligibility for unrestricted free-agent status next July. That's why he sits at No. 6 on our September Trade Block Big Board.
Scheifele could provide a welcome boost to the Red Wings offense while providing experienced depth as a first- or second-line center. He carries an average annual salary of $6.1 million for this season.
That salary could be difficult for some teams to take on given the flattened cap leaving most with limited cap space. However, it won't be an issue for the Red Wings.
If the Wings wait until the trade deadline, they could accrue a projected $23.9 million in cap space, more than enough to take on Scheifele. With $30.9 million in cap room for 2024-25, they also have space to re-sign him if he proves to be a good fit and is willing to stay in Detroit.
If the Jets trade Scheifele, they could seek a young player as well as a prospect and/or a first-round pick. Yzerman could offer up prospects such as Carter Mazur and William Wallinder along with an NHL roster forward such as Joe Veleno.
Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils
After several years of rebuilding, the New Jersey Devils emerged as an Eastern Conference powerhouse last season. Led by rising young stars such as Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier and with skilled veterans like Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier and Tyler Toffoli, the Devils could dominate the league in 2023-24.
Their Achilles' heel, however, is in goal, where they lack an established starter. Vitek Vanecek has yet to seize the brass ring after three NHL seasons. Akira Schmid has promise, but the 23-year-old has just 24 regular-season games and nine playoff contests under his belt.
Failing to address this issue could derail the Devils' hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup since 2003. That is why we predict they'll pursue a trade with the Winnipeg Jets for goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He'll be an unrestricted free agent next July and sits at No. 5 on our September Trade Block Big Board.
Winner of the 2019 Vezina Trophy and a finalist for the award last season, the 30-year-old Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to the 2018 Western Conference Final. He's used to handling a heavy workload, having faced a league-leading 12,291 shots against since he took over as the Jets starter in 2016-17. He's also second in total wins with 225.
Hellebuyck carries an annual cap hit of $6.2 million, but the Devils, with a projected accrued trade deadline cap space of $8.9 million, should be able to afford him. They also have the depth in promising young players and prospects to tempt the Jets. Perhaps they can even convince them to retain part of Hellebucyk's cap hit with the right offer.
Good goaltenders, even a former Vezina winner, usually don't cost much in the trade market. The Jets' asking price could be a promising goalie like Schmid as part of the return along with the Devils' 2025 second-round pick since they lack a second-rounder in 2024.
Stats via NHL.com with salary info and line combinations via CapFriendly.