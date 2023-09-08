NFL Rumors: Tee Higgins, Bengals Not Close in Contract Talks; Franchise Tag Unlikely

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tee Higgins' long-term future with the Cincinnati Bengals is in jeopardy.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the receiver and the team "are not close and never got close on a contract extension." She also reported that a deal getting done would be "shocking" and that the receiver is not believed to be in the team's future plans.

Higgins was a second-round pick in 2020 and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.

This production, combined with his youth and familiarity with quarterback Joe Burrow would make it seem foolish to not at least entertain an extension in a normal circumstance. However, with Ja'Marr Chase being the clear No. 1 receiver on the team and due for an extension soon, it renders Higgins more of a luxury.

Plus, Burrow's extension will command a significant portion of the salary cap going forward so developing cheaper receivers alongside Chase may be the better move for the Bengals. Higgins expressed to reporters that he had "no clue" if Burrow's extension impacted his negotiations and said that his only focus was producing alongside Burrow.

He also noted that a holdout for someone in his position would be reasonable but his desire to compete and showcase his skills outweighs any desire to do that.

At the very least, Higgins will be a key contributor for a Bengals team with serious Super Bowl aspirations. The journey will start Sunday when the Bengals travel cross-state to take on the Cleveland Browns.