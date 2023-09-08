Bengals' Tee Higgins: 'No Clue' If Contract Talks Will Pick Up After Joe Burrow Deal

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Joe Burrow to a record-breaking extension Thursday, but they now must turn their attention to another brewing contract situation.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is also eligible to sign an extension, as his rookie contract expires at the end of the 2023 season.

When asked if Burrow's contract has unlocked any movement on his end, Higgins told reporters Friday that he was not sure if anything had changed.

"I have no clue," Higgins said. "My job is to come in every day and do what I do best—work and catch the ball from No. 9"

Baby also reported that a long-term agreement during the season appears unlikely for Higgins. Higgins owns a $3.9 cap hit in 2023.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that it would be "shocking" if the team were to sign him to an extension prior to the team's Week 1 matchup and that the receiver may not be in the team's future plans.

Higgins has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in the past two seasons and has more than 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns across his three seasons with the team.

Higgins could receive the franchise tag next spring, but would likely cost the team approximately $19.74 million. This would come as the Bengals would be looking into an extension for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and would be feeling the ripple effects of the Burrow extension on the salary cap.

H He acknowledged that his current contract situation isn't ideal and that a holdout would be reasonable but his desire to compete and increase his value is more important to him.

"If I didn't play, I could see why I wouldn't," Higgins said. "But me as a competitor, I want to play the game and also set myself up for the future."

Higgins and the Bengals open the 2023 season on Sunday when they travel across the state to take on the Cleveland Browns.