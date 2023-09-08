WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

One week after her return, Charlotte Flair teamed with Shotzi Friday night on SmackDown to battle Damage CTRL's Bayley and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky in tag team action.

The women's division showdown was one of three matches announced ahead of time for the Fox broadcast, which also included a blockbuster main event pitting AJ Styles and Jimmy, and a rare blue brand appearance from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

What went down, who emerged victoriously and what did it mean for a brand building toward its Fastlane premium live event?

Find out with this recap of the September 9 show.