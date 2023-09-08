Christian Pulisic: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Move 'Absolutely Helps' MLS, US Soccer

CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

Even from thousands of miles away, Christian Pulisic can feel the impact that Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has had on the state of soccer in the U.S.

The USMNT captain, who's enjoying a successful first few weeks with AC Milan in Italy, has been watching from afar and can't help but get excited knowing how much the sport is going to grow thanks to the arrival of the GOAT.

"It absolutely helps. I mean obviously all the games that [Messi's] playing in MLS and these cups become massive games," Pulisic said ahead of Saturday's game between the U.S. and Uzbekistan in St. Louis. "It seems like everyone's there. It's exciting. It's fun.

"Obviously only a positive thing for this country, so I'm enjoying watching and following that Miami path. Obviously, some of our American teammates are there who've been playing really well, so it's fun to see how Messi has come in and help lift the level so much of that team as well."

Messi, 36, has resurrected an Inter Miami that was dead in the South Florida water prior to his arrival. With the World Cup winner's help, the team has yet to lose a game and he helped lead them to a Leagues Cup title.

He has 11 goals in 11 league and cup games, an incredible tally even for someone of his legend and stature.

And some of Pulisic's national team teammates have been direct beneficiaries of Messi's arrival such as DeAndre Yedlin and Benjamin Cremaschi, both of whom play for Inter Miami.

Pulisic's move to Italy will also be a great help for the national team as the 24-year-old is already receiving much more playing time than he was getting while at Chelsea over the last couple of years.

Other talents like Tim Weah and Yunus Musah also made the move to Italy and Serie A, one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

"Definitely it was the right time for me [to move] and I'm loving it right now," Pulisic said. "I'm definitely enjoying the game, obviously put in some good performances and just have to keep it going. I'm really excited for the future there."