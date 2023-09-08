Yankees' Aaron Judge Backs Aaron Boone to Return as Manager in 2024: 'He's the Guy'

Elsa/Getty Images

If Aaron Judge has any say in the matter, Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2024.

The reigning American League MVP was asked by SNY.tv's Andy Martino what he would say if Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner solicited his opinion about Boone keeping the job he's had since December 2017.

"I want to answer that," Judge said. "I've been with Boonie all the way since 2018. He's the guy. ... He has been there for us in good times and bad times. The guy shows up and supports his players. You can probably tell by the amount of times he's been thrown out of games that he always has our back."

