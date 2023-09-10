The 8 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 40 Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

As the final stretch of 2023 gets underway, now is the time for WWE to putting plans in place for what the WrestleMania 40 lineup will look like.

The top 'Mania matches in particular become increasingly more clear as The Show of Shows draws closer, though certain creative plans are bound to change before then.

With Roman Reigns still in possession of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, all signs point to him holding onto the gold until WrestleMania and headlining his fourth consecutive installment of the event (eighth overall).

Let the speculation begin as to who his dance partner on The Grandest Stage of Them All is going to be, as well as who will occupy the elusive main-event spot on the other night.

WrestleMania expanding to two nights has afforded more opportunities to stars who otherwise wouldn't have had the honor of headlining. The abundance of fresh faces across Raw and SmackDown at the moment should make the months preceding the pay-per-view all the more interesting.

Seven months out from WrestleMania, these eight Superstars are the most realistic candidates to close out the spring spectacle.