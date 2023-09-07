Bills' Stefon Diggs Hypes Travis Hunter as 'Generational Talent' After Colorado Debut

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter's 119 receiving yards and one interception did more than just help Colorado to a season-opening 45-42 win over TCU last Saturday.

It also demonstrated that Hunter could potentially find two-way success in the NFL, according to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Anyone who can play that many snaps, he's not only gifted but he has a hell of a wind," Diggs said Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. "I feel like he's one of those special talents, like a generational talent, a guy that we won't see all the time. He might even be a guy who can go into the NFL and play both ways, you never know."

Hunter played 80 snaps as a cornerback and 64 more as a wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus.

He finished the night having caught 11 passes for 119 yards on one side of the ball and forced three incompletions and an interception on the other, making him the first FBS player in two decades to record triple-digit receiving yards and an interception in the same game.

That performance led Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to say Hunter deserves to be selected with the No. 1 pick when the sophomore becomes draft-eligible in 2025.

It sounds like Diggs wouldn't mind the Bills being the team to make that selection.