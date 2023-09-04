Colorado's Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter Is No. 1 NFL Draft Pick on Offense, Defense

AP Photo/LM Otero

Travis Hunter is one of a kind, and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders believes the cornerback/wide receiver should be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft when he's eligible to turn pro in 2025.

"This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like first pick," Sanders said Monday on Undisputed (11:05 mark). "He is the first pick. That's who he is. Travis is—and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game."

Hunter, a former five-star recruit, was the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022 when he committed to play for Sanders and Jackson State as a freshman, and he was one of nine JSU players to transfer to Colorado to continue playing for "Coach Prime" in 2023.

The 20-year-old couldn't have put together a better performance in his Buffaloes debut, playing 129 snaps between offense and defense in Colorado's 45-42 upset of the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards and posted one interception, three tackles and a pass breakup in the win to become the first Division I player in the past 20 seasons to have 100 receiving yards and a pick in the same game.

"Football is football no matter who's playing. You got to go out there and dominate whoever's in their way," Hunter told reporters after the win. "I went out there and dominated. A lot of people doubted me because I rated myself as No. 1 on the Heisman watch list. Now people are praising me. They didn't know what I could do. They've finally seen what I've seen, my vision and the coaches' vision for me."

While Hunter still has plenty of time to build his case for the No. 1 overall pick, he hinted at a few NFL teams he may want to suit up for in the future and one he might want to avoid during the first episode of his Bleacher Report show, 12 Talks.

"I mean, my favorite NFL team is 49ers," Hunter said (16:44 mark). "But if I had to say, I like staying in Colorado. Everybody that I've talked to say Imma go to Green Bay. I don't know why. But Green Bay is cold. I don't got a problem with the cold. Why I gotta go to Green Bay?"

As Hunter's college career continues, fans will only continue to speculate where the dual-threat might end up. For now, he's focused on delivering a national title to Colorado and winning the Heisman Trophy.