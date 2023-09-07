Spain's Female Soccer Players Strike over Wage Dispute amid Luis Rubiales Complaint

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Female soccer players in Spain are going on strike ahead of the start of the Liga F season after failing to come to terms with the league over working conditions, according to Sarah Hurtes and Rachel Chaundler of the New York Times.

The women's players' union revealed earlier this month that players would sit out games beginning with this weekend's slate of matches if working conditions in the league did not improve.

The most significant issue the players would like to see changed is the minimum wage number.

The minimum wage for female players in Spain is €16,000, and they want to see it progressively increase over the next three years to €30,000. However, the league proposed an increase to €25,000 over three years.

For comparison, men's players in Spain have a €180,000 minimum wage.

The women's players are also pushing for contracts that continue during maternity leave and access to the same nutritionists and doctors that the male players have access to.

"The irresponsibility and lack of spirit and vision of the unions lead clubs and players to a strike that seriously damages the image of Spanish women's football," the women's league said in a statement on Wednesday, as transcribed by the New York Times.

Spain's female soccer players reached their first collective bargaining agreement in 2020.

The strike comes after Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. However, their success has been overshadowed by Luis Rubiales' conduct during the team's celebration on the field.

The Spanish soccer chief kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20. While Rubiales has stated it was consensual, Hermoso has frequently denied the claim.

"I want to clarify, as you can see in the images, that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me," Hermoso said. "I won't tolerate that my word is called into question, and even less so that words are invented which I didn't say."

Rubiales has been suspended 90 days by FIFA for his actions and is under a breach of conduct investigation by Spain's Administrative Sports Court. However, the Spanish government cannot suspend him amidst the investigation after the sports court deemed the investigation "serious" but not "very serious."

Hermoso pressed charges against Rubiales on Wednesday, accusing him of sexual assault.

The Liga F season opens Friday, and the strike is expected to run through at least Sept. 17.