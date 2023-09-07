WWE Rumors: Latest on LA Knight's Long-Term Contract Negotiations with WWE amid Push

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE and rising star LA Knight have reportedly engaged in long-term contract negotiations during his recent emergence as one of the company's most popular performers.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE and Knight have either completed a deal or are close to doing so, and the new contract reportedly may be up to five years in length.

After enjoying a great deal of success in Impact Wrestling and NWA under the name Eli Drake, Knight signed with WWE in 2021 and began on the NXT brand.

Knight quickly got over with the NXT crowd, leading to his main roster call-up last year, although it came in a completely unexpected role.

He was renamed Max Dupri and was in a managerial role as the head of Maximum Male Models. Perhaps not coincidentally, the character was dropped once Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative, and the LA Knight gimmick returned shortly thereafter.

Ever since the build toward WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Knight has consistently gotten huge reactions from the WWE Universe, essentially forcing him to transition from a heel to a babyface.

Knight finally broke through with his biggest main roster win to that point at SummerSlam in August when he won a battle royal.

More recently, Knight defeated The Miz last weekend at Payback in a match that saw John Cena serve as the special guest referee.

Knight and Cena had a disagreement during the match, and Knight initially refused to shake Cena's hand, but they ultimately showed respect for another.

Since Cena is scheduled to stick around in WWE for the next two months, it is possible the angle was done to either set up a match between Knight and Cena or a tag match in which they team together.

Whatever the case, it is clearly a great sign for Knight and his push that WWE sees enough in him to involve him heavily with one of the biggest WWE stars of all time in Cena.

It has taken the 40-year-old Knight many years in the wrestling business to reach this level, but he is finally being recognized as one of the top guys in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole.

If Knight and WWE are indeed in agreement or nearing an agreement on a new contract, it could be a sign that the promotion intends to push him even more with a world title run potentially in his future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.