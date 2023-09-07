Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis 'Made it Clear' He Wants Less Time at Center in 2023-24

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis is once again looking to take a step back from playing the center position.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Davis has "made it clear" behind the scenes that he prefers to play more of the 4 than the 5 during the 2023-24 regular season. The All-Star big man played almost entirely at the center position last season and for much of 2021-22.

