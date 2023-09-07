X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis 'Made it Clear' He Wants Less Time at Center in 2023-24

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers before Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Davis is once again looking to take a step back from playing the center position.

    Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Davis has "made it clear" behind the scenes that he prefers to play more of the 4 than the 5 during the 2023-24 regular season. The All-Star big man played almost entirely at the center position last season and for much of 2021-22.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.