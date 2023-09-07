X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Jayson Tatum: I Want to Join Bill Russell, Larry Bird on Celtics' Mount Rushmore

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on before Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum is hoping he'll be considered among the all-time great Boston Celtics before his career is over.

    "I would love to be on the Mount Rushmore of Celtics," he told Jeff Goodman of The Messenger. "[Larry] Bird, [Bill] Russell, Paul Pierce and those guys. They paved the way. The one thing all those guys have is chips. I have to get to the top of the mountain to even be considered as one of those guys. I want to be an all-time great, I want to be known as a winner, and I believe I will be."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Jayson Tatum: I Want to Join Bill Russell, Larry Bird on Celtics' Mount Rushmore
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon