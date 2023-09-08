Best "Farewell" Matchups Due to College Football Realignment

Best "Farewell" Matchups Due to College Football RealignmentSeptember 8, 2023
Three distinct waves of conference realignment have placed a new era of college football on the horizon.
Beginning in 2024, the Big Ten and Big 12 are slated to welcome four new members with three programs joining the ACC. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has dwindled to two teams and faces an uncertain future.
The changes mean two things: College football is set to gain high-profile conference games and lose a little tradition.
In this section, we're looking at longtime rivalries that are being sacrificed for the sake of more revenue. Nonconference games may still be scheduled, but guaranteed annual matchups will end in 2023.
Stanford vs. USC
The first of these soon-to-be nonconference matchups on the 2023 schedule, USC hosts Stanford on Sep. 9.
USC holds a 64-43-3 all-time record—which includes the 2005 vacated win, because I'm over that nonsense—in a rivalry that debuted back in 1905. That season, Stanford blanked USC 16-0 and took its only all-time advantage over the Trojans.
As lopsided as the series may seem, however, Stanford has recently been a competitive opponent. Entering the 2023 clash, both schools have collected 12 wins during this millennium.
The rivalry has traveled through the Pacific Coast Conference, Athletic Associated of Western Universities, Pac-8, Pac-10 and Pac-12.
But the next clash, should it happen reasonably soon, would be between ACC (Stanford) and Big Ten (USC) programs.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
Unlike two outbound Pac-12 rivalries, the future of Bedlam is bleak.
Along with rival Texas, Oklahoma kickstarted this wave of realignment when it maneuvered into the SEC. Left in the wake of the Sooners' departure is Oklahoma State and a passionate in-state affair.
"When Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 they chose to end Bedlam," OSU coach Mike Gundy told Action Network's Brett McMurphy in July 2023. "It's a one-sided deal. ... We're scheduled out through '37. We're not responsible to change what we do because they left the conference."
Can the programs make it work? Of course. Cancellations don't happen often, but they're not necessarily rare. Schedule adjustments are an inevitable part of realignment, too.
Short of any (unanticipated) announcement, though, the last Bedlam in the foreseeable future is slated for Nov. 4.
Oklahoma holds a 91-19-7 all-time lead in the series.
Texas vs. TCU
Texas and TCU have shared the Big 12 since 2012, but the roots of this matchup sit much deeper.
First played in 1897, the series included 11 meetings before TCU joined the Southwest Conference. Beginning in 1927, the teams played annually until the league disbanded after the 1995 season.
Texas jumped for the Big 12 in 1996. Meanwhile, TCU headed to the WAC and began a fascinating journey that led through Conference USA and the Mountain West before rejoining Texas in 2012. During that 16-year gap, they only played a regular-season game in 2007.
While the Longhorns own a 64-28-1 all-time record, TCU has controlled the recent portion. Leading into 2023's contest on Nov. 11, the Horned Frogs are 8-3 in Big 12 clashes.
Oregon vs. Oregon State
The most-played rivalry in the Pac-12 belongs to Oregon, Oregon State and the showdown long known as the Civil War.
Although the schools formally dropped the nickname in 2020, the series persists as a bitter in-state tilt. Oregon State, which won the first meeting in 1894, actually held a 37-32-9 advantage through 1974, too.
It probably comes as little surprise that the last half-century has leaned significantly in Oregon's favor.
Beginning in 1975, the Ducks rattled off a 12-0-1 record to take command of the rivalry. Since then, Oregon State has only managed consecutive wins against Oregon in 2006-07.
As the Ducks fly to the Big Ten in 2024, however, Oregon State has a shot at back-to-back victories when the teams meet on Nov. 23.
Washington vs. Washington State
Fortunately for both Oregon/Oregon State and Washington/Washington State, the rivalries may continue. Administrators from both Oregon and Washington have expressed a desire to continue the in-state series.
Still, there's no guarantee it happens annually. And the backdrop of a conference game will no longer apply.
Washington and Washington State, a matchup first played in 1900, have contested the Apple Cup every year (save for 2020) since 1945. Additionally, only two World Wars had interrupted the rivalry after 1907.
Just like Stanford, Wazzu's lone all-time edge happened quickly. Following a tie in 1900, Washington State won in 1901.
And, just like USC, U-Dub has since rolled to a 75-33-6 overall edge behind four winning streaks of six-plus games. Washington hosts the final Pac-12 matchup on Nov. 25.
Cal vs. UCLA
It's not the most prestigious game. There's not an overwhelming, recognizable feeling of bitterness, either.
Nevertheless, a whole lot of history exists between Cal and UCLA.
UCLA's main nemesis is USC, of course, yet those 92 all-time matchups are right in line with the Bruins' 93 games against Cal. This series began in 1939 and, remarkably, has continued as an uninterrupted rivalry through both World War II and the 2020 Covid-affected season. Entering 2023, UCLA carries a 57-34-1 mark.
All good things must come to an end, though. (Probably.) UCLA is headed to the Big Ten alongside USC in 2024, while Cal is ACC-bound with Stanford. An immediate matchup is not expected.
For now, the regular-season finale on Nov. 25 doubles as a goodbye to one of college football's most consistent rivalries.