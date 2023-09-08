Best "Farewell" Matchups Due to College Football Realignment

0 of 6

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Three distinct waves of conference realignment have placed a new era of college football on the horizon.

Beginning in 2024, the Big Ten and Big 12 are slated to welcome four new members with three programs joining the ACC. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has dwindled to two teams and faces an uncertain future.

The changes mean two things: College football is set to gain high-profile conference games and lose a little tradition.

In this section, we're looking at longtime rivalries that are being sacrificed for the sake of more revenue. Nonconference games may still be scheduled, but guaranteed annual matchups will end in 2023.