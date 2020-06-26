Oregon vs. Oregon State Football Rivalry Will No Longer Be Called 'Civil War'

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright (2) runs the ball to score a touchdown off a 98-yard kickoff return during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman/Associated Press

Oregon State University and the University of Oregon announced Friday that games pitting their sports teams against each other will no longer use the term "Civil War" to describe the rivalry.

OSU president Ed Ray released a statement about the decision:

"Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery. While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

                 

