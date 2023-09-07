NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Test Knee Injury in Workout Ahead of Lions Game

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will test his injured knee during a Thursday morning workout ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

ESPN's Ed Werder later reported the outlook for Kelce's status "isn't great" but it's expected the tight end will "push to play."

Kelce is considered a game-time decision after hyper-extending his knee and suffering a bone bruise during Tuesday's practice.

Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Kelce's status for Thursday's season opener is "in doubt" because of his knee ailment. However, they added he is not believed to have suffered a long-term injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Kelce underwent tests on his knee and he did not suffer an ACL tear. He is dealing with inflammation, Schefter added.

Whether he plays or not, Kelce's injury is a tough blow to the Kansas City offense. The star tight end is Patrick Mahomes' top target, and the Chiefs have a depreciated wide receiver group this season following the departures of JuJu Smith Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are the team's top wide receivers. Justin Watson, Rashee Rice and Richie James are expected to serve as depth options.

Of those six wide receivers, only Valdes-Scantling eclipsed the 500-yard receiving mark last season, catching 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce, a 2013 third-round pick, has been mostly healthy over his 10-year career, missing just four games in the last nine seasons.

The 33-year-old has posted seven consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

If Kelce is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions, the Chiefs will turn to Noah Gray and Blake Bell at tight end.