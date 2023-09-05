X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Suffers Knee Injury in Practice; Status vs. Lions Uncertain

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 5, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) tries to avoid being tackled by Los Angeles Chargers Drue Tranquill (49) after Kelce caught a pass for a first down during overtime of an NFL football game against the Chargers, Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 34 to 28. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
    John Cordes/AP Images for Panini

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee during Tuesday's practice and is uncertain for Thursday's season-opener against the Detroit Lions, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

    The future Hall of Famer has been almost entirely healthy over the course of his career. He's missed four total games over the last nine seasons, with the Cincinnati product proving especially durable since playing only one snap in his rookie season.

    Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

    Kelce has been one of the most productive tight ends in football, and the Chiefs won't be able to replicate his performance if he's slated to miss time. Noah Gray and Blake Bell are the two remaining tight ends on the Chiefs' depth chart.

    Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore should see some more targets if Kelce is sidelined.

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Suffers Knee Injury in Practice; Status vs. Lions Uncertain
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon