Jake Sanderson, Senators Agree to 8-Year Contract Worth $8.05M Per Year

Jake Sanderson is going to be a member of the Ottawa Senators for a long time.

The Senators announced Wednesday that they signed the defenseman to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension with an average annual value of $8.05 million. The deal runs through the 2031-32 campaign and includes a 10-team no-trade clause for the last three seasons.

"Jake's transition to the pro game has been flawless," Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said in the announcement.

"He's a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We're very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract."

The Senators selected Sanderson with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 NHL entry draft with the hope he would turn into a franchise cornerstone.

He appeared in 77 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23 and finished with 32 points on 28 assists and four goals to go with a plus-minus number of minus-six. He was a bright spot for a team that finished in sixth place in a daunting Atlantic Division and missed the playoffs.

Sanderson is just 21 years old and is poised to be one of the faces of the franchise for seasons to come following this deal.

He was named to the NHL All-Rookie First Team and figures to have a bright future as Ottawa battles for playoff spots down the line.