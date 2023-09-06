NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Chris Jones Won't Raise Asking Price After Nick Bosa Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with $122.5 million in guarantees on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and it seems like he will retain the title even if Chris Jones signs a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Jones does not plan on increasing his request for a three-year deal that pays him $28 million annually even after the Bosa contract.

The agreement between Bosa and the 49ers means there are now two defensive players who are making more than $30 million a year. Aaron Donald is as well with the Los Angeles Rams, and Jones is someone who could at least ask to join them in negotiations.

After all, he has helped lead the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles and has four Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

Jones is the best player on Kansas City's defense and is coming off a season that saw him finish with 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also had two sacks in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 29-year-old has held out throughout training camp, and it seems rather unlikely at this point that he will be on the field for Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

However, he did tell reporters Wednesday that "if a deal gets done, I can be out there tomorrow."

He also said it is his "goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life."

Yet the Chiefs will likely have to give him a bigger contract than his current one, which pays him the eighth-most in the league among interior defensive linemen on an annual basis, if that is going to happen. His deal doesn't exactly mirror his on-field value, which is the reason he has held out this long.

Fortunately for Kansas City, it doesn't seem like Bosa's new contract will increase Jones' asking price on the eve of the season opener.