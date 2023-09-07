Power Ranking Lakers' Roster Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

10. Taurean Prince



Prince is approaching his eighth NBA season, having carved out a career on the strength of his three-point shooting (career 37.2 percent) and defensive versatility.



9. Jalen Hood-Schifino



Two-way playmaking is the name of Hood-Schifino's game, but inconsistent shooting could limit his floor time as a freshman.



8. Christian Wood



L.A.'s newest addition is more talented than several players ranked ahead of him, but there are reasons he'll start his eighth NBA season on his eighth different team. He can float on defense and try doing too much on offense, but you don't see this combination of size, skill and athleticism very often.



7. Jarred Vanderbilt



He's on the short list of the league's most versatile defenders, and he has flashed a fun blend of finishing and distributing. If he ever found a reliable outside shot, he'd rocket up these rankings.



6. Gabe Vincent



It's tempting to slot Vincent even higher, as he looks like an excellent on-paper fit with the Purple and Gold and could be coming into his own. Still, we can't ignore his career 39.9/33.9/85.2 shooting slash just because he had a good shooting run in the playoffs.



5. D'Angelo Russell



Among the rotation regulars, Russell feels the least likely to finish this season on the roster. He is a skilled scorer with an ignitable shot who can create for himself and others, but he is often indifferent on defense and sometimes inefficient on offense.

