Chiefs' Travis Kelce Questionable for Season Opener vs. Lions with Knee Injury

Travis Kelce has an official injury designation heading into Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that the star tight end is questionable for the contest because of a knee injury. He was limited in Tuesday's practice and did not practice on Wednesday, but the questionable status means there is still a chance he will suit up for the game.

There was some good news for the reigning champions in the latest announcement, as wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a full participant in Wednesday's practice even though he is dealing with a knee injury.

If Kelce is sidelined, having Toney available will be all the more important as Patrick Mahomes looks to move the ball downfield against the Detroit secondary.

As for the star tight end, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that even though he may miss Thursday's game the setback is "not believed to be a long-term injury." ESPN's Adam Schefter noted his ACL is intact and that there is inflammation that needs to decrease for him to play.

Kelce's brother, Jason, told the WIP Morning Show the tight end will "have a chance to go" against the Lions depending on that swelling:

The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first team All-Pro selection has been largely durable throughout his career. In fact, the last time he didn't play at least 15 games in a season was when he was a rookie in 2013.

He appeared in all 17 games last year and finished with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns as the go-to pass-catcher for a Chiefs team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

It is once again Super Bowl or bust for Kansas City, meaning Kelce's long-term availability is more important than whether he can play this single game, but there is still a chance he will be on the field when the 2023 campaign begins.