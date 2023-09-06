USC's Caleb Williams Eyes Topping Tom Brady's Super Bowl Wins: 'Set the Bar High'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nobody can accuse Caleb Williams of setting the bar too low.

"Tom Brady has seven," the USC quarterback said when asked during an interview with Sam Schube of GQ why he set a goal of eight Super Bowl titles. "So you got to set the bar high."

Williams also listed being the first pick of the NFL draft as a goal, which seems more reasonable at this stage. After all, he has been widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

The USC quarterback is already trying to make history this season by joining Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only player to win two Heisman Trophies. He is off to an ideal start and threw four touchdowns in the season-opening win over San Jose State.

But surpassing Brady's seven Super Bowl titles would be an accomplishment on another level.

Those seven Lombardi Trophies are more than any single franchise has won. Brady is the greatest player in league history and the gold standard to which all current and future quarterbacks will be compared, including Williams.

If he can somehow live up to that standard, he will also go down as one of the best ever.