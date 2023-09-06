Video: Damian Lillard Crashes Portland Wedding, Performs amid Blazers Trade Rumors

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Damian Lillard may want the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him, but Dame D.O.L.L.A seems to still want to perform in the city.

Lillard crashed a Portland wedding over the weekend to perform for a bride and groom during their reception.

TMZ Sports reported the couple, Jay and Kelly Virdee, met in Portland six years ago and are huge fans of Lillard. The Virdees and Lillard have a mutual friend, rapper Dreebo, who brought out the All-Star guard as a surprise.

Lillard has been attempting to force a trade to the Miami Heat since early July. He's spent his first 11 seasons with the Blazers, becoming arguably the greatest player in franchise history in the process.

While Lillard wants to end his pro basketball career in South Beach, it's clear he's still giving some love to the Blazers fans who have been around since the beginning.