    NFL Rumors: 49ers' Nick Bosa 'In Doubt' for Week 1 vs. Steelers amid Contract Talks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter in the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa continues to be away from the team as he holds out for a new contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Rapoport reported that Bosa's "status for Week 1 is now in doubt." The Niners hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

