NFL Rumors: 49ers' Nick Bosa 'In Doubt' for Week 1 vs. Steelers amid Contract Talks

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa continues to be away from the team as he holds out for a new contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that Bosa's "status for Week 1 is now in doubt." The Niners hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.