Reggie Bush: Caleb Williams More 'Explosive Athlete' Than Patrick Mahomes amid Comps

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The hype for USC quarterback, reigning Heisman Trophy candidate and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick favorite Caleb Williams is off the charts right now, and that's only continued after his tremendous start to the season.

He's frequently been mentioned in the same breath as Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, and that continued Tuesday with ex-USC star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush's comments to Sam Schube of GQ Sports, who profiled the Southern Cal signal-caller.

"The thing that I think is different between Caleb and Patrick is, Caleb is an explosive athlete," Bush said.

"He's an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is not an explosive runner with the football. Mahomes is creative, he's crafty, he'll buy some time, he'll get you a first down—but Caleb can take it to the house."

Williams hasn't lit it up this year from a rushing perspective thus far, but his fantastic ability to make plays in the face of oncoming pressure has taken center stage, perhaps no more than when he threw this touchdown pass against Nevada.

Williams has been sensational through two wins, completing 36-of-49 passes for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's somehow looking even better than last year, when he finished the season with 52 total touchdowns (42 passing, 10 rushing), 4,537 passing yards and a 66.6 percent completion rate.

Williams will look to continue USC's hot early start going when the Trojans play Stanford on Saturday.