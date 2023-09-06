Booking Cody Rhodes' Story Back to Roman Reigns and WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania 40 is still seven months away, but the hype is already starting to build.

WWE only began selling tickets for WrestleMania 40 on August 18. On just the first day, the company broke its all-time gate record of $21.5 million with over 90,000 tickets sold, as noted by Darren Rovell of The Action Network.



What is persuading fans to pay big money to attend the two-night event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia? One big argument is the anticipated main event.



Most expect this coming Show of Shows to feature the same main event that headlined its predecessor: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.



The Tribal Chief remains the undisputed WWE universal champion, and that won't change before WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare, meanwhile, is still the biggest babyface in the company.



This can be the biggest match of the biggest show WWE will produce in 2024, but it is important that it tells the best story possible come April 6-7 next year.

