Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

Many fantasy football managers won't pick up any players from the waiver wire until after Week 1 of the NFL season. Others won't have the same luxury.

There are quite a few notable players dealing with injuries heading into the opening week of the 2023 campaign, and some of them may end up sidelined for their teams' first games. That may cause fantasy managers to dip into the waiver wire to immediately find fill-ins for Week 1.

For example, fantasy managers who drafted Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be scrambling a bit this week after he sustained a knee injury at practice on Tuesday. His availability for the Chiefs' opener vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday night is unknown.

With that in mind, here are some preseason sleepers who may still be available on the waiver wire and could be good pickups for managers needing to add to their rosters ahead of Week 1.