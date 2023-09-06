Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be AvailableSeptember 6, 2023
Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available
Many fantasy football managers won't pick up any players from the waiver wire until after Week 1 of the NFL season. Others won't have the same luxury.
There are quite a few notable players dealing with injuries heading into the opening week of the 2023 campaign, and some of them may end up sidelined for their teams' first games. That may cause fantasy managers to dip into the waiver wire to immediately find fill-ins for Week 1.
For example, fantasy managers who drafted Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be scrambling a bit this week after he sustained a knee injury at practice on Tuesday. His availability for the Chiefs' opener vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday night is unknown.
With that in mind, here are some preseason sleepers who may still be available on the waiver wire and could be good pickups for managers needing to add to their rosters ahead of Week 1.
Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four weeks of the season (due to starting on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery), and his future in Indianapolis remains uncertain. The Colts gave him permission to seek a trade last month, but nothing materialized from there.
For now, Indianapolis will rely on the trio of Deon Jackson, Zack Moss and rookie Evan Hull in its backfield. And each of the three could get ample work.
"I think it's running back-by-committee," Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. "Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit."
But Jackson could emerge as the lead back, especially with Moss still recovering from a broken arm. The 24-year-old Jackson ran for 51 yards on 13 carries in the preseason (an average of 3.9 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown in Indianapolis' final exhibition contest vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Jackson can get off to a strong start in Week 1, he could keep a sizable role moving forward.
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
The Giants' receiving corps may be getting overlooked a bit in the fantasy world due to the arrival of tight end Darren Waller in New York. Although Waller should command a large portion of the target share, quarterback Daniel Jones will need to get other playmakers involved in order for the passing game to have success.
Darius Slayton is the Giants' starting wide receiver with the most fantasy potential. The 26-year-old showed that at times last season, particularly from Weeks 7-13, when he had 25 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
Fantasy managers will need Slayton to become more consistent for him to be a factor. But it's possible that will happen, especially if Jones needs to lean on a veteran WR due to increased defensive attention on Waller.
It's worth taking a flier now on Slayton, who has the potential to become the No. 1 wide receiver in New York's offense. If that happens, then fantasy managers who grabbed him early will reap the rewards.
Noah Gray, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
As long as Kelce plays, then Noah Gray won't have much of a role in Kansas City's offense. But with the uncertainty surrounding Kelce's knee, fantasy managers in flux may want to look to pick up Gray as an insurance policy moving forward.
The 24-year-old Gray had 28 catches for 299 yards and a touchdown last season despite being the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end. He'll get many more targets if Kelce is inactive, and that could lead to sizable production, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes has frequently leaned on his tight end throughout his NFL career.
It could also help Gray that Kansas City doesn't have a clear No. 1 wide receiver. Its unit includes a host of solid options, none of whom should command a large percentage of the target share.
So Gray is a good handcuff to have if you're waiting to see what happens with Kelce. There's the potential for Gray to put up strong numbers if he gets an increased opportunity to do so.