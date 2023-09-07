1 Trade Every MLB Team Wishes It Could Make Right Now

1 of 6

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: A Trade for a Closer

All has mostly been well as the Orioles have gone 23-10 since the trade deadline, but their sense of wellbeing nonetheless took a big hit when All-Star closer Félix Bautista landed on the injured list with "some degree of injury" to his ulnar collateral ligament.

The Orioles did well to subsequently reunite with Jorge López via waivers, but chances are he won't fully fill Bautista's shoes. In a perfect world, they'd go get a Josh Hader or a David Bednar to do that.

Boston Red Sox: A Trade for a Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are still hanging around in the AL wild-card race despite not doing much of anything at the deadline. This is very much a starting rotation that has a 5.03 ERA since then.

To be fair, Brayan Bello's stock is still rising and Chris Sale has been solid enough since coming off the IL. But they're the only Sox starters with ERAs under .500 since Aug. 1, so at least one capable starter would be in order if the market was still open.

New York Yankees: A Trade of DJ LeMahieu

The Yankees have played more competent baseball since they turned things over to a new generation of Baby Bombers, but let's not mistake this for a return to contention. The club's eye is clearly on the future.

It's thus too bad they can't offload LeMahieu and the remainder of his $90 million contract right now. Whereas he had no value to speak of at the deadline, he's since come alive with a .903 OPS and seven home runs over 27 games.

Tampa Bay Rays: A Trade for a Starting Pitcher

The Rays went through a rough patch for a while there, but they've recovered with 22 wins in their last 33 games. Their offense has scored 5.8 runs per game in this span, and their pitching has been low-key excellent in leading MLB in fWAR since the deadline.

Yet said pitching staff still looks thin sans Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs. At the least, a No. 4 starter to go behind Tyler Glasnow, Aaron Civale and Zach Eflin would be an ideal get right now.

Toronto Blue Jays: A Trade for a Catcher

Despite a strong start to September, the Blue Jays are a modest 18-17 in their last 35 games and reeling from three big blows to their everyday lineup. Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen have all hit the IL in recent days.

Bichette and Chapman will probably be back before the end of the regular season, but Jansen's fractured middle finger figures to need more healing time. Alas, the Jays can only wish they could find someone to pair with Alejandro Kirk for their catching tandem.