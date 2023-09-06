Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

3 of 5

This might be a little out of left field, but let's try to look at it objectively.

Even though the Minnesota Wild were a playoff team a year ago and figure to still be in the postseason discussion this year, it's a team that does have some noticeable flaws.

The Wild also took a significant step backward in 2022-23 due in large part to the salary-cap nightmare that stems from the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.

Those buyouts are still on the books and accounting for more than $14 million in dead money both this season and next season.

That severely limits what the Wild can do in terms of building a roster and how they can address their flaws.

For as good as the Wild were this past season, a lot of that success was built on the performance of goalie Filip Gustavsson, who finished the year with a .931 save percentage.

When he was the goalie of record, the Wild had a .670 points percentage, which works out to a 110-point pace over 82 games.

When he wasn't the goalie of record, they only played at a .590 pace, which is a 95-point pace over 82 games. That is a fringe playoff team.

Even if you believe Gustavsson is a legitimate starting goalie, and perhaps even an excellent starting goalie, expecting a .930 save percentage again over a full season is a lot. And if that number regresses (as it likely will), the Wild's ability to keep winning is also going to regress and might push them back to the playoff bubble.

That brings us to Zuccarello. As good as he is, does he have a future in Minnesota? He is a pending unrestricted free agent after this season, is going to be 37 years old next year, and the Wild still have $14 million in dead money looming on next year's cap.

They also only have 12 players under contract for next season. It is very likely his future is not in Minnesota. Given that, and the possibility of the Wild continuing to regress, it stands to reason that the Norwegian could be a trade chip later in the year.