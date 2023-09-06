Top 10 Breakout Stars After Week 1 of College Football

0 of 10

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For some collegiate football players, it takes four years to break through. Others can do it in one weekend.

Either way, the cycle of building the next batch of college football stars never stops, and there is always an abundance of young talent circulating through the sport.

After Week 1 of the new season, a plethora of new stars emerged.

As we look at fresh faces in college football, let's first make a key distinction. Players like USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maybe—certified collegiate stars already—will have no place here. That star power has been established.

Instead, we're looking for new names who have already made a sizable impression in one (or two) games this year. Some might be obvious, others less so.

Regardless, there are plenty of stars to celebrate.