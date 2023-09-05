Gunther Breaks the Record, The Bloodline Better on Red Brand and More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

On the back of a successful Payback, the September 4 edition of Monday Night Raw in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina featured an awesome Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Chad Gable as well as the arrival of Jey Uso.

The Ring General defeated his most competitive challenger to date to solidify his legacy, guaranteeing that he will break the 454-day record to become the longest reigning IC champion in history.



Cody Rhodes facilitated the trade of Jey to the red brand, and Main Event has made an impression immediately. He and Sami Zayn have reunited while The Judgment Day is trying to bring him over to their cause.



Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler fought for the second time, but after The Queen of Spades won, the two bonded over their shared toughness.



The feud of New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle continues to form the foundation of the Raw tag team division. Erik and Ivar picked up another big win over The Scottish Warrior and Original Bro.



This show was high energy, relying upon some major stories that continue to grow on the red brand each week.

