Gunther Breaks the Record, The Bloodline Better on Red Brand and More WWE Raw Takes

Gunther Breaks the Record, The Bloodline Better on Red Brand and More WWE Raw TakesSeptember 5, 2023
On the back of a successful Payback, the September 4 edition of Monday Night Raw in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina featured an awesome Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Chad Gable as well as the arrival of Jey Uso.
The Ring General defeated his most competitive challenger to date to solidify his legacy, guaranteeing that he will break the 454-day record to become the longest reigning IC champion in history.
Cody Rhodes facilitated the trade of Jey to the red brand, and Main Event has made an impression immediately. He and Sami Zayn have reunited while The Judgment Day is trying to bring him over to their cause.
Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler fought for the second time, but after The Queen of Spades won, the two bonded over their shared toughness.
The feud of New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle continues to form the foundation of the Raw tag team division. Erik and Ivar picked up another big win over The Scottish Warrior and Original Bro.
This show was high energy, relying upon some major stories that continue to grow on the red brand each week.
Raw Will Tell a Better Bloodline Story Than SmackDown for the Rest of 2023
Jey Uso has truly become a star. He opened Raw to a raucous ovation from the Charlotte crowd. He instantly reconnected with Sami Zayn, continuing the best dynamic from The Bloodline angle.
Jey and Zayn together is still magic. Both are now feuding with The Judgment Day in their own way, which will put them in the most important spotlight on Raw. The Bloodline angle is new again on Raw.
This is happening while The Bloodline struggles to stay relevant on SmackDown. Roman Reigns has yet to return to television. Solo Sikoa has connected as a headlining act on his own. Jimmy Uso does not have his footing yet as a solo act.
The blue brand has heavily relied upon The Bloodline as the top act, raising TV ratings consistently. While the red brand will not feature The Tribal Chief, Jey's jump to Raw is bigger than anything Reigns, Sikoa and Jimmy will do for the rest of 2023.
While something big could come of Jey's move as a major name is expected to go to SmackDown as trade compensation, at the moment, Raw is the hottest brand at the moment.
New Day's Return and Viking Raiders' Push Has Massively Improved Tag Team Division
The men's tag team division has struggled in 2023 despite the consistently strong champions at the top. The problem has been a lack of depth in spite of talent across Raw and SmackDown.
New Day's absence for much of 2023 was a major blow to the division. Luckily, Kofi Kingston is back from his ankle injury, so he and Xavier Woods have gotten back to top competition.
The first story for New Day has been a steadily building feud with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle as well as The Viking Raiders. While The Scottish Warrior and The Original Bro slowly learn to work together, Erik and Ivar have picked up a string of wins.
The value of all three teams has risen in this rivalry. That has made the entire Raw tag team division matter more as well. Hopefully, this will only continue until all three are legitimate challengers for The Judgment Day.
Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler Are Perfect Partners for One Another
Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler have relied upon legends in the past to raise their own stake. Stark just broke up her team with Trish Stratus. The Queen of Spades emphatically ended her own friendship with Ronda Rousey.
This sets them both up to work together and hopefully become positive influences for each other. Stark and Baszler have a similar mean streak that could make them a formidable team.
Both women could be in title contention soon, but the title scene has not cleared up for them. The best option to keep them both relevant is to pair them up.
They can work together to build a winning streak. If they choose to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven would be in serious trouble.
Even if they focus on capturing the Women's World Championship, they will look like more legitimate opponents for Rhea Ripley by working together.
Gunther Is the Best Modern Champion in WWE
WWE has broken title records left and right in in the last couple years, but none feel as important as Gunther's Intercontiental Championship run.
While most expected The Ring General to do well in WWE, few expected him to dominate this much after his 2022 SmackDown call-up. His reign has been even more impressive than his NXT UK Championship run.
Gunther's current reign is the absolute best title reign in modern WWE history. It even eclipses the record-setting run of Roman Reigns.
While The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship longer, Gunther has already defended his championship 63 times including at live events. Roman Reigns has only defended his title 51 times since his win in 2020.
In his 450+ day reign as champion, he has put on some of the best matches in WWE. His battles with Chad Gable, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and more have been showstoppers.
No matter when The Ring General loses his title after breaking the record, he will have redefined the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship. While WWE has a talented roster, it is hard to believe anyone will have a better title reign for a long time.