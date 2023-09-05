Angels' Shohei Ohtani Scratched from Lineup vs. Orioles with Oblique Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The injury bug has not been kind to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani recently.

Just weeks after suffering a UCL tear ended his season on the mound, the team announced that the two-way All-Star was a late scratch from the lineup against the Baltimore Orioles as a result of an oblique injury.

This decision comes after he took batting practice before the Monday game, as reported by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

The decision comes likely out of caution, given that the distinction is tightness, but it still shows the wear and tear that Ohtani has endured this season.

He is the likely AL MVP, hitting .304/.412/.654 and leading the league in home runs (44), triples (8), walks (91) and OPS (1.066). This doesn't even include his pitching excellence as he had a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA before suffering the aforementioned UCL Tear.

While this scratch likely won't signal any further action, it comes at a time when Ohtani is looking to deflect any injury concerns in order to get the best contract offer possible. His market was set to be unprecedented when he hits free agency this offseason, and very well still could be, but the original injury already complicates that market.

Ohtani won't have to worry about being ready for the playoffs, however, as it does not look like the Angels will be getting there. The team is 64-73 and are currently 12 games outside of the final AL Wild Card spot. It would take a nearly unprecedented stretch for the team to get there and they would likely need some help from those ahead of them as well.

It is not known whether the scratch will lead to any absence beyond tonight but the matchup against the Orioles is the first of a three-game series against the AL's top club.