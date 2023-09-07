College Football 2023: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) at No. 24 Tulane (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulane upset Kansas State, the future Big 12 champion, early in the 2022 season and capped the campaign with a victory over USC. Ole Miss is also a well-respected team thanks to a powerful offense that put up 73 points in the opener. This is a huge opportunity for Tulane again. However, the Rebs are built to endure what may be a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Tulane 30

No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

The trip to Pullman will be an interesting test for Wisconsin. Washington State probably won't run well in this matchup, and Cameron Ward had only 200 passing yards in the 2022 clash. Ultimately, a mountain of mistakes cost the Badgers in that 17-14 loss to Wazzu. Wisconsin is the better team and likely wins uncomfortably. But a long trip to unfamiliar territory is a huge variable, and the hosts won't lack confidence.

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Washington State 27

SMU (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m. ET

Welcome to your "if you like points, this is the game for you!" showdown of the week. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee runs a high-tempo offense, and Oklahoma hung 73 points on Arkansas State last Saturday. Despite the 80-point potential, expect a reasonably straightforward OU victory.

Prediction: Oklahoma 56, SMU 31

Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 17 North Carolina (1-0), 5:15 p.m. ET

Few programs have become more synonymous with upsets than Appalachian State, and a trip to Chapel Hill provides yet another chance. But if UNC's defensive performance in the opener truly reflects its ability in 2023—and the jury is still out, for the record—the Tar Heels will avoid becoming a part of App State's proud tradition.

Prediction: North Carolina 38, Appalachian State 21

UC Davis (1-0) at No. 16 Oregon State (1-0), 9 p.m. ET

Be careful not to dismiss UC Davis simply because it's a lower-division team. Miles Hastings is a veteran quarterback, and the Aggies began their 2023 campaign with a 48-10 rout. You know where this is headed, though. DJ Uiagalelei looked outstanding in his Oregon State debut, totaling five touchdowns and only bolstering the optimism around the program.

Prediction: Oregon State 37, UC Davis 17

