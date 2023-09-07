College Football 2023: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

College Football 2023: Week 2 Predictions for Every GameSeptember 7, 2023
Florida State smacked LSU in the biggest game of Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Another Top 10 clash is headed our way in Week 2.
Third-ranked Alabama is set to meet No. 11 Texas for a showdown in Tuscaloosa. Not only is this contest a preview of future conference foes, but it's a rematch of an entertaining clash that Alabama won 20-19 last season.
The other ranked matchup on the Week 2 slate features Ole Miss and Tulane, while several more Top 25 teams hit the road.
And it's safe to say Colorado's encore performance against Nebraska will be watched closely, too.
B/R has spanned the college football world and offered a prediction for every game involving a Football Bowl Subdivision team.
AP Nos. 25-21
Charleston Southern (1-0) at No. 25 Clemson (0-1), 2:15 p.m. ET
Week 2 brings a bounce-back opportunity for Clemson, which fumbled twice inside the 10-yard line and had a pair of field goals blocked in the loss to Duke. Charleston Southern lost to NC State 55-3 last year.
Prediction: Clemson 56, Charleston Southern 10
No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) at No. 24 Tulane (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) at Miami (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
After both programs trudged to a disappointing 5-7 record last season, they're looking to secure a quality early win. The result probably hinges on Miami's new-look offensive line, one that cleared the path for nearly seven yards per carry in the opener. If the 'Canes can run effectively, they'll be able to steal a tight win.
Prediction: Miami 24, Texas A&M 23
Nebraska (0-1) at No. 22 Colorado (1-0), Noon ET
Ready for the encore? In its home opener, Colorado meets classic rival Nebraska. Given the firepower CU's offense showed at TCU with 565 yards and 45 points, it seems unlikely that the Huskers can match the pace, even though Colorado's defense is still a question mark right now.
Prediction: Colorado 38, Nebraska 27
Lafayette (1-0) at No. 21 Duke (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
In a vacuum, this is a prime "letdown game" for the Blue Devils. They're playing on short rest after a massive upset win. Fortunately for Duke, the opponent is lower-division Lafayette. No matter if the Blue Devils start slowly, they'll eventually out-talent the visitors.
Prediction: Duke 41, Lafayette 6
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) at No. 24 Tulane (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Tulane upset Kansas State, the future Big 12 champion, early in the 2022 season and capped the campaign with a victory over USC. Ole Miss is also a well-respected team thanks to a powerful offense that put up 73 points in the opener. This is a huge opportunity for Tulane again. However, the Rebs are built to endure what may be a high-scoring game.
Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Tulane 30
No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
The trip to Pullman will be an interesting test for Wisconsin. Washington State probably won't run well in this matchup, and Cameron Ward had only 200 passing yards in the 2022 clash. Ultimately, a mountain of mistakes cost the Badgers in that 17-14 loss to Wazzu. Wisconsin is the better team and likely wins uncomfortably. But a long trip to unfamiliar territory is a huge variable, and the hosts won't lack confidence.
Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Washington State 27
SMU (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
Welcome to your "if you like points, this is the game for you!" showdown of the week. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee runs a high-tempo offense, and Oklahoma hung 73 points on Arkansas State last Saturday. Despite the 80-point potential, expect a reasonably straightforward OU victory.
Prediction: Oklahoma 56, SMU 31
Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 17 North Carolina (1-0), 5:15 p.m. ET
Few programs have become more synonymous with upsets than Appalachian State, and a trip to Chapel Hill provides yet another chance. But if UNC's defensive performance in the opener truly reflects its ability in 2023—and the jury is still out, for the record—the Tar Heels will avoid becoming a part of App State's proud tradition.
Prediction: North Carolina 38, Appalachian State 21
UC Davis (1-0) at No. 16 Oregon State (1-0), 9 p.m. ET
Be careful not to dismiss UC Davis simply because it's a lower-division team. Miles Hastings is a veteran quarterback, and the Aggies began their 2023 campaign with a 48-10 rout. You know where this is headed, though. DJ Uiagalelei looked outstanding in his Oregon State debut, totaling five touchdowns and only bolstering the optimism around the program.
Prediction: Oregon State 37, UC Davis 17
AP Nos. 15-11
Troy (1-0) at No. 15 Kansas State (1-0), Noon ET
There's no question K-State coaches are reminding players of last season's loss to Tulane in early September. Troy, the reigning Sun Belt champion, is another thorny Group of Five squad. As long as Kansas State's run defense is sound, though, the Wildcats will evade a repeat.
Prediction: Kansas State 27, Troy 16
Grambling (0-1) at No. 14 LSU (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
LSU collapsed in the second half of the loss to Florida State. I'm sure it's been a fun week of practice in Baton Rouge! LSU cruises to a lopsided win before traveling to Mississippi State next Saturday.
Prediction: LSU 56, Grambling 3
No. 13 Oregon (1-0) at Texas Tech (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Revenge and redemption storylines are enjoyable. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were both previously at Oregon. Plus, the Red Raiders are aiming to atone for last week's overtime loss to Wyoming. This matchup should be a close one into the fourth quarter, too. But the explosiveness of Bo Nix and the Oregon offense will win out.
Prediction: Oregon 38, Texas Tech 27
No. 12 Utah (1-0) at Baylor (0-1), Noon ET
Speaking of rough losses, Baylor fell to Texas State in Week 1. Just like Texas Tech, however, the hosts are probably headed for another loss at the hands of a Pac-12 opponent. The status of Utah quarterback Cam Rising is uncertain again, but the Utes' defense can shut down Baylor.
Prediction: Utah 24, Baylor 13
No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Notre Dame (2-0) at North Carolina State (1-0), Noon ET
Between a pair of strong performances from Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and NC State's unremarkable win at UConn, a lopsided margin feels possible. DraftKings only lists ND as a 7.5-point favorite, though. Keep an eye on this contest in a thin noon window.
Prediction: Notre Dame 34, NC State 20
Austin Peay (0-1) at No. 9 Tennessee (1-0), 5 p.m. ET
After rolling over Virginia 49-13, Tennessee will cruise past Austin Peay. The topic to watch is whether the passing game finds its explosive plays; the Vols averaged 4.2 gains of 20-plus yards through the air in 2022 but managed only one against UVA.
Prediction: Tennessee 59, Austin Peay 10
Tulsa (1-0) at No. 8 Washington (1-0), 5 p.m. ET
On the other hand, Washington shredded Boise State's secondary for 12 passes of 20-plus yards. Good luck, Tulsa.
Prediction: Washington 52, Tulsa 14
Delaware (1-0) at No. 7 Penn State (1-0), Noon ET
Penn State will continue the trend of Top 10 blowouts. Still, it's an important tune-up game for the Nittany Lions as they prepare for Big Ten competition Illinois and Iowa during the next two weekends.
Prediction: Penn State 49, Delaware 3
Stanford (1-0) at No. 6 USC (2-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
The short version: USC wins handily. The intrigue of this Pac-12 clash is that the Trojans have plenty to prove defensively, while Stanford is adapting to Troy Taylor's uptempo, modern offense. We should learn a fair bit about both units on Saturday night.
Prediction: USC 49, Stanford 28
AP Nos. 5-1
Youngstown State (1-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (1-0), Noon ET
When you have championship-sized expectations, a 23-3 win over Indiana is not satisfying. Ohio State's offense needs to move beyond its unimpressive debut, and a game against lower-division Youngstown State certainly offers that chance.
Prediction: Ohio State 56, Youngstown State 7
Southern Miss (1-0) at No. 4 Florida State (1-0), 8:30 p.m. ET
FSU's emphatic triumph over LSU and Clemson's loss to Duke combined to make the 'Noles the clear ACC favorite in 2023. That status will be officially tested when Florida State travels to Boston College in Week 3, but a painless win against Southern Miss comes first.
Prediction: Florida State 41, Southern Miss 14
No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
I am firmly in "believe when I see it" territory with Texas in marquee games. That is neither a bold nor unique statement, and you might share that sentiment. But this showdown in Tuscaloosa is the exact opportunity the Longhorns need to change that perception. (Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe calmed some nerves with his terrific opener, too.)
Prediction: Alabama 27, Texas 20
UNLV (1-0) at No. 2 Michigan (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Jim Harbaugh is set to serve the second game of his three-game suspension, but Michigan has another comfortable win on the way. The defense permitted only 235 yards in the victory over East Carolina last week.
Prediction: Michigan 45, UNLV 10
Ball State (0-1) at No. 1 Georgia (1-0), Noon ET
The bright side for UGA is a lengthy list of injured players—Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Ladd McConkey, Smael Mondon and so on—don't need to rush back. Ball State, which fell to Kentucky 44-14 last week, is not a massive upset risk. But the Dawgs want those key contributors ready for their SEC opener against South Carolina in Week 3.
Prediction: Georgia 52, Ball State 7
Rest of the Slate, Part I
Murray State (1-0) at Louisville (1-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisville 45, Murray State 14
Indiana State (0-1) at Indiana (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Indiana 48, Indiana State 7
Illinois (1-0) at Kansas (1-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Illinois 27, Kansas 24
Vanderbilt (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-0), 11 a.m. ET
Prediction: Wake Forest 30, Vanderbilt 23
Purdue (0-1) at Virginia Tech (1-0), Noon ET
Prediction: Virginia Tech 26, Purdue 21
James Madison (1-0) at Virginia (0-1), Noon ET
Prediction: James Madison 24, Virginia 20
Holy Cross (1-0) at Boston College (0-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Boston College 31, Holy Cross 21
Delaware State (0-1) at Army (0-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Army 28, Delaware State 10
South Carolina State (0-2) at Georgia Tech (0-1), 1 p.m. ET
Prediction Georgia Tech 38, South Carolina State 3
New Hampshire (1-0) at Central Michigan (0-1), 1:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Central Michigan 34, New Hampshire 20
Eastern Illinois (1-0) at Bowling Green (0-1), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Bowling Green 31, Eastern Illinois 14
Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at Kentucky (1-0), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kentucky 45, EKU 10
Southern Utah (0-1) at BYU (1-0), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: BYU 27, Southern Utah 13
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Iowa (1-0) at Iowa State (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Iowa 20, Iowa State 13
Western Michigan (1-0) at Syracuse (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Syracuse 45, Western Michigan 17
Richmond (0-1) at Michigan State (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Michigan State 42, Richmond 10
UTEP (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Northwestern 17, UTEP 14
Texas State (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 34, Texas State 27
Texas Southern (0-1) at Toledo (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Toledo 45, Texas Southern 14
Wagner (0-1) at Navy (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Navy 35, Wagner 10
Southern Illinois (1-0) at Northern Illinois (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: NIU 31, Southern Illinois 21
Miami (Ohio) (0-1) at Massachusetts (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 27, UMass 20
Kent State (0-1) at Arkansas (1-0), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Arkansas 52, Kent State 10
Marshall (1-0) at East Carolina (0-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: East Carolina 21, Marshall 19
Cal Poly (1-0) at San Jose State (0-2), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: San Jose State 38, Cal Poly 24
Portland State (0-1) at Wyoming (1-0), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wyoming 31, Portland State 14
SE Louisiana (0-1) at South Alabama (0-1), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Alabama 34, SE Louisiana 13
Duquesne (1-0) at West Virginia (0-1), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: WVU 38, Duquesne 10
Ohio (1-1) at Florida Atlantic (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Ohio 31, FAU 28
Louisiana (1-0) at Old Dominion (0-1), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana 30, Old Dominion 24
New Mexico State (1-1) at Liberty (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Liberty 35, NMSU 24
UAB (1-0) at Georgia Southern (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia Southern 27, UAB 23
Morgan State (1-0) at Akron (0-1), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Akron 24, Morgan State 17
Fordham (1-1) at Buffalo (0-1), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Buffalo 28, Fordham 20
Cincinnati (1-0) at Pitt (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Cincinnati 34, Pitt 28
North Texas (0-1) at Florida International (0-2). 6:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: North Texas 33, FIU 14
Rest of the Slate, Part III
UCF (1-0) at Boise State (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: UCF 38, Boise State 28
Middle Tennessee (0-1) at Missouri (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Missouri 34, Middle Tennessee 10
Houston (1-0) at Rice (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Houston 27, Rice 16
Memphis (1-0) at Arkansas State (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Memphis 34, Arkansas State 14
Jacksonville State (2-0) at Coastal Carolina (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Jacksonville State 21
Northwestern State (0-1) at Louisiana Tech (1-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana Tech 38, Northwestern State 14
Houston Christian (1-0) at Western Kentucky (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Western Kentucky 42, Houston Christian 28
Connecticut (0-1) at Georgia State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: UConn 24, Georgia State 21
Florida A&M (1-0) at South Florida (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: USF 31, FAMU 20
Idaho (1-0) at Nevada (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nevada 27, Idaho 22
Arizona (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24
UCLA (1-0) at San Diego State (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UCLA 23, SDSU 17
McNeese (0-1) at Florida (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Florida 42, McNeese 10
Charlotte (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Maryland 45, Charlotte 17
Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Minnesota (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Minnesota 24, Eastern Michigan 13
Temple (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Rutgers 28, Temple 14
Furman (1-0) at South Carolina (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Carolina 41, Furman 17
Nicholls (0-1) at TCU (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: TCU 45, Nicholls 14
Air Force (1-0) at Sam Houston (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Air Force 28, Sam Houston 10
Idaho State (0-1) at Utah State (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Utah State 31, Idaho State 14
Lamar (0-1) at UL Monroe (1-0), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: UL Monroe 34, Lamar 13
Tennessee Tech (0-1) at New Mexico (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: New Mexico 37, Tennessee Tech 10
Eastern Washington (0-1) at Fresno State (1-0), 9 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 34, EWU 17
Auburn (1-0) at California (1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Auburn 31, Cal 24
Oklahoma State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Oklahoma State 29, Arizona State 24
Albany (1-1) at Hawaii (0-2), 11:59 p.m. ET
Prediction: Hawaii 34, Albany 14