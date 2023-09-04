D.J. Reed Thinks Jets Can Have 'Historical Defense' Like 1985 Bears, 2013 Seahawks

AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr

Entering the 2023 season, the New York Jets defense is regarded as one of the best units in the NFL. The players have embraced that status and aren't afraid to set lofty expectations for themselves.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, veteran cornerback D.J. Reed said he believes it's possible that the Jets defense will put together a season comparable to the historic teams of the past like the 1985 Chicago Bears and the 2013 Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm very confident," Reed said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the '85-'86 Bears and the LOB (Seahawks' Legion of Boom) in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together ..."

Reed's confidence in the Jets defense is not farfetched. Eight starters are returning from a group that ranked No. 4 in the league in 2022 by holding opponents to 311.1 yards per game.

Of course, both the 1985 Bears and 2013 Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl. New York is hoping to end a 12-year playoff drought, which is the longest current streak in the league. However, the arrival of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason has brought renewed hope for contending for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

"I look at it like we have a small window," Reed said. "When you have a team like this, when you have a great defense, when you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, when you have a well-built roster, you have to take advantage of this because these teams don't happen every year with cap space and guys wanting to get paid, etcetera, etcetera. So, we really have to maximize this opportunity right now."