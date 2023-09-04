X

NFL

    NFL Releases Q&A on Emergency 3rd QB Rule Change Ahead of 2023 Season

    Erin WalshSeptember 4, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The NFL announced in May that teams had voted in favor of allowing a 49th player to be dressed as an emergency third-string quarterback in regular and postseason games.

    However, no specifics on the updated policy were released.

    On Monday, the league broke down the new rule further ahead of a Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions on Thursday.

    Under the new rule, an emergency third-string quarterback must be on a team's 53-man roster and cannot be an elevated practice squad player, the league said in a Q&A on the updated policy.

    Teams must also have two quarterbacks on its 47/48-player gameday active list to designate an emergency third-stringer. The third-string quarterback can't play unless both other active quarterbacks are unable to take the field either due to injury or disqualification.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Answers to all your questions about the return of the emergency third QB rule, via the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>. <a href="https://t.co/FdrRC4aPV3">pic.twitter.com/FdrRC4aPV3</a>

