NFL Releases Q&A on Emergency 3rd QB Rule Change Ahead of 2023 Season

The NFL announced in May that teams had voted in favor of allowing a 49th player to be dressed as an emergency third-string quarterback in regular and postseason games.

However, no specifics on the updated policy were released.

On Monday, the league broke down the new rule further ahead of a Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Under the new rule, an emergency third-string quarterback must be on a team's 53-man roster and cannot be an elevated practice squad player, the league said in a Q&A on the updated policy.

Teams must also have two quarterbacks on its 47/48-player gameday active list to designate an emergency third-stringer. The third-string quarterback can't play unless both other active quarterbacks are unable to take the field either due to injury or disqualification.

