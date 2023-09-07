What to Make of the Most Disappointing MLB Players and Teams of 2023

6 of 9

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Preseason Win Total: 82.5

Current Win Trajectory: 61.7

The Chicago White Sox were also one of the three teams to appear in this article last season.

In 2022, they were supposed to win the AL Central by a mile, maybe take the AL pennant and perhaps even win the World Series. Instead, they sputtered their way to a .500 season, missing the playoffs by five games.

In 2023, they were supposed to be a roughly .500 team, maybe in the hunt for the AL Central crown. Instead, they are battling with the Colorado Rockies for the title of third-worst record in the majors, possibly headed for 101+ losses for what would be the first time since 1970.

And look no further than their five highest-paid players for the reason why.

Five* players who started the season with the White Sox had a 2023 salary of at least $12 million: Lance Lynn ($18.5M), Yasmani Grandal ($18.25M), Yoán Moncada ($17.8M), Liam Hendriks ($14.33M) and Tim Anderson ($12.5M).

As such, they were supposed to be the five team leaders.

All five had a negative bWAR as on Monday.

Moncada and Hendriks were just barely in that club, both at negative-0.1. (Moncada has since climbed to a positive-0.1. Woo hoo!) At least in Hendriks' case, it's because he started the season fighting non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, returned for five innings and then underwent Tommy John surgery. Moncada also made multiple trips to the IL, but has played more than enough (74 games) to produce much more than he has.

Grandal (negative-0.5) has at least been better than last season, but the impending free agent wasn't good enough for anyone to want him at the trade deadline.

Lynn (negative-1.2 with the White Sox) was terrible this season in Chicago, but getting traded to the Dodgers was evidently the spark he needed to turn things around. You could say that's just a small sample size situation, but it probably speaks volumes to the negative impact that Chicago's clubhouse environment was having on his psyche.

But the poster boy of Chicago's disappointing season has been Anderson (negative-1.7), who lost the ability to hit a baseball out of nowhere. He had six multi-HR games over the previous five seasons, but this hasn't even been a multi-HR season for him. This would have been unfathomable before the season, but the White Sox might not even pick up his $14 million club option for 2024 at this point.

As if the season wasn't already a disaster before September began, the White Sox have lost five consecutive games to the Tigers and the Royals, the most recent of which came on a walk-off balk.

*Andrew Benintendi signed that five-year, $75 million deal in the offseason, but he's only making $8.6 million of it this season. But it's not like he has been exquisite, either, with a bWAR of 0.7.