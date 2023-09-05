B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Early Tiers for Week 2

0 of 5

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The calendar has barely turned to September and Heisman Trophy campaigns are already in the works.

At halftime of the eventual win over TCU, Colorado coach Deion Sanders invoked the award when talking about two-way star Travis Hunter. After the dramatic upset, he mentioned that Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders should be front-runners for the trophy.

It's never too early.

Yes, it's only been one week—or two, in the cases of Caleb Williams and Sam Hartman. Because of the limited sample size, organizing players in tiers is a sensible way to look at the Heisman conversation.

These groups are subjective but balance actual performance with offseason predictions, which are still notable right now.