Kyle Rudolph Retires from NFL After 12 Seasons; Vikings Will Honor TE in Week 3

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Kyle Rudolph is calling it a career.

The veteran tight end is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, according to league insider Jordan Schultz. The Minnesota Vikings will honor him during a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Now that he's retired, Rudolph will continue his post-playing career as a co-host of a show on Fox Sports radio on Sunday nights from 8-11 p.m. ET, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. He is also a Big Ten analyst for Peacock on Saturdays.

"I played for so long and earned a veteran status," Rudolph said. "Now I'm a rookie getting as many reps as I can in the media world. This off-season is about, 'Where do I fit in?' The NBC job doing games on Peacock is cool. And talking about the storylines of the day in the NFL on Sunday nights will be cool, too."

Rudolph spent 10 of his 12 seasons with the Vikings, which selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Notre Dame.

In addition to earning two Pro Bowl selections with the franchise, Rudolph ranks sixth in Vikings history in touchdown receptions (48) and games played (140) and 11th in receiving yards (4,488).

The 33-year-old's best season came in 2016 when he caught 83 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Rudolph was released by the Vikings after the 2020 season and spent the 2021 campaign with the New York Giants, catching 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown in 16 games.

He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season and played a limited role in the offense, catching three passes for 28 yards and one touchdown in nine games.

Rudolph told King that he entered the offseason anticipating to play a 13th season. However, he decided to retire to help his wife with their four young children and to begin his post-playing career in media.