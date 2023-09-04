Lakers Gov. Jeanie Buss, Comedian Jay Mohr Reportedly Get Married in Malibu

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and comedian Jay Mohr reportedly got married Sunday in a ceremony in Malibu, California, per TMZ Sports.

Buss and Mohr were married in a small ceremony on a Malibu beach in front of 20 friends and family members.

The two started dating in 2017, per TMZ Sports. They announced their engagement in Dec. 2022.

Buss has been the Lakers' president since the 2013-14 season. She became the first female governor of an NBA championship-winning team when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.

Mohr has appeared in a host of movies (e.g. Jerry Maguire, Go) and television shows (e.g. Saturday Night Live, Ghost Whisperer). He also hosted sports shows on TV and radio.